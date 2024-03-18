Reform tight-lipped over new justice minister candidate

Reform Party members on Monday would not reveal the name of the potential candidate for the next minister of justice, who will likely take office in April.

Current Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) resigned on Saturday and will return to the Riigikogu.

"I have been given a mandate by the electorate to work in the Riigikogu, so when the new Minister of Justice has been found, I will return to this building, the Toompea building of the Riigikogu," said Laanet.

The justice portfolio belongs to Reform and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will propose the next minister to the president. She is currently on a work trip abroad.

Former Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) said she would consider taking up the role again. However, the issue with the Prosecutor's Office – publically raised by Laanet – need to be resolved, she said.

"I think that whoever the new minister is, that tension will perhaps be a little bit eased now, hopefully. But surely these questions need to be clarified, whether something was done wrong, if something was done wrong, who did it, what did it do wrong," Lauri told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Reform Party member Valdo Randpere said the next minister needs to ensure their are good relations between the Prosecutor's Office and the ministry. He is also interested in the ministerial position.

"Presumably – and I think the sector itself expects this – the person should have some legal background or education," he said.

Riigikogu member Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said the next new minister should be an experienced politician.

"The lack of political experience has generally proven costly. In reality, there is not much to be done; understanding of this environment and the ability to cooperate depend greatly on political experience, including the ability to engage in interdisciplinary dialogue," said Ligi.

"The minister of justice's role is to be horizontally present in all areas, across all domains. Consequently, having a broad internal governance perspective is very beneficial, so that one is not solely focused on chasing after laws," he added.

Jürgen Ligi (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Opposition party Isamaa's Chairman Urmas Reinsalu said the dispute between Laanet and the Prosecutor's Office also affects the start of the next justice minister's term.

"There is no doubt about it. In this case, it is clear that the prosecution as an institution is now inherently destabilized. We are also concerned that there are legitimate questions in the air about the work of the public prosecutor's office, and that there is no point in sweeping them away in any way," Reinsalu told AK.

Ligi said it will be easy enough for the next minister to distance himself from the public dispute.

"They do not have to keep up personal tensions and they also have an objective monitoring process to base their choices on. But my recommendation is still systemic peace in any case," he said.

