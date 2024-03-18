Estonian police investigating ex-justice minister Kalle Laanet

News
Kalle Laanet (Reform) immediately after appearing before the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday. March 18, 2024.
Kalle Laanet (Reform) immediately after appearing before the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday. March 18, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Central Criminal Police have launched a misdemeanor procedure against Kalle Laanet (Reform), who on Saturday evening had stepped down as Estonia's minister of justice.

"The Central Criminal Police launched a misdemeanor procedure regarding the case in accordance with [section 19] of the Anti-corruption Act, which concerns the violation of procedural restrictions," Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Annika Maksimov told ERR on Monday.

Investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reported Saturday (link in Estonian) that Kalle Laanet has both during his current term as minister of justice as well as previously as defense minister rented an apartment in Tallinn from his stepson and had the expenses reimbursed by the state.

Both as defense minister from 2021-2022 and as justice minister since 2023, Laanet has requested and received rent reimbursement totaling, over his two different terms as minister, more than €12,000.

If a possible violation of procedural restrictions totals less than €40,000 in value, it would constitute a misdemeanor offense.

Speaking to ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet was still convinced he had done nothing wrong. At 5:37 p.m., however, the Ministry of Justice announced Laanet's resignation as minister. In the meantime, he had spoken with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:00

More than words: Ukrainian-Estonian artist's new exhibition opens in Tallinn

18:17

More electric scooters will need insurance under new amendment

18:07

Appellate court finds Teder, Korb, Center Party guilty in Porto Franco case

17:55

Union wants culture workers' minimum salary to rise to €2,036

17:27

Estonia's newspaper print circulation remains in decline

16:50

Community theater project explores stories of Tartu's Annelinn district

16:26

President calls for discussion about independence of Prosecutor's Office

16:14

Estonian FM: Putin belongs in The Hague for suffering he has caused Ukrainians

16:00

Security expert Rainer Saks on Parempoolsed's list for European elections

15:42

Marine biologist: Winter favors seal pupping for the first time in years

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

07:47

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

17.03

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

08:16

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

07:05

Interior ministry looking to turn people's smartphones into pocket sirens

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

17.03

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo