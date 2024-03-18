Estonian police investigating ex-justice minister Kalle Laanet

The Central Criminal Police have launched a misdemeanor procedure against Kalle Laanet (Reform), who on Saturday evening had stepped down as Estonia's minister of justice.

"The Central Criminal Police launched a misdemeanor procedure regarding the case in accordance with [section 19] of the Anti-corruption Act, which concerns the violation of procedural restrictions," Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Annika Maksimov told ERR on Monday.

Investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reported Saturday (link in Estonian) that Kalle Laanet has both during his current term as minister of justice as well as previously as defense minister rented an apartment in Tallinn from his stepson and had the expenses reimbursed by the state.

Both as defense minister from 2021-2022 and as justice minister since 2023, Laanet has requested and received rent reimbursement totaling, over his two different terms as minister, more than €12,000.

If a possible violation of procedural restrictions totals less than €40,000 in value, it would constitute a misdemeanor offense.

Speaking to ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet was still convinced he had done nothing wrong. At 5:37 p.m., however, the Ministry of Justice announced Laanet's resignation as minister. In the meantime, he had spoken with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

--

