Party factions do not support committee to investigate Laanet, Parmas

News
Kalle Laanet (left) and Andres Parmas.
Kalle Laanet (left) and Andres Parmas. Source: Ken Mürk/Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Most political parties' Riigikogu factions on Friday said they are in no hurry to support setting up a parliamentary committee to investigate the dispute between Justice Minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) and State Prosecutor General Andres Parmas.

In the middle of the week, members of the Isamaa faction met both Laanet and the Parmas, after which they submitted a draft for the formation of an investigative committee.

Martin Helme, chairman of the EKRE faction, said there are a number of problems in the prosecutor's office and the causes need to be found. But is not convinced an investigative committee is the best way forward.

"The path that the Minister of Justice has taken at the moment is that the ministry's supervision is done first - we will wait for some kind of information from this supervision and then we will have to look further," he said.

Erkki Keldo, chairman of the Reform Party faction, said Laanet has said he will appear at the relevant Riigkogu committees if necessary.

"He has been to the Isamaa group, he may also go to the Legal Affairs Committee. I know that next week he has already been invited to the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee. I would rather let the experts do their job and, if there are any questions, both Parmas and Laanet will have to give exhaustive answers," he said.

SDE faction chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski said the parliament has an important role to play in this matter, as the dispute is between two government institutions. 

However, Ossinvski is also skeptical about the creation of a commission.

"In this case, it concerns public officials. Even the most ordinary Riigikogu committee is one where both the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice have to attend. So I would say that there is no obstacle in the existing parliamentary system that would mean the parliament could not deal with this matter," he said.

Eesti 200 faction Charman Toomas Uibo said: "The Legal Affairs Committee certainly has levers to investigate the matter. But if there are circumstances which argue in favor of setting up a special committee, it cannot be ruled out that it is necessary."

The Riigikogu must give its consent to the establishment of an investigative committee.

On Monday, Laanet signed a directive ordering supervisory control to be conducted over the Prosecutor's Office.

Last Thursday, Parmas told ERR that Laanet has pressured him to resign and with his actions has systematically discredited the Prosecutor's Office.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

