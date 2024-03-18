President calls for discussion about independence of Prosecutor's Office

President Alar Karis said the public dispute between Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) and Prosecutor General Andres Parmas raised questions about the independence of the Prosecutor's Office and its limits. This needs to be thoroughly discussed with those involved in the justice system, he said on Monday.

Karis invited Laanet and Parmas to Kadriorg on Monday to discuss the issue. After the meeting, he said one of Estonia's strengths is its strict adherence to the principles of the rule of law.

"The public confrontation between the prosecutor general and the minister of justice cannot be called a crisis of the rule of law. However, the case has raised the question of the limits of the independence of the Prosecutor's Office, which has not been discussed in depth in Estonia so far," said Karis.

Exactly how the Minister of Justice can influence the Prosecutor's Office's activities and how to ensure transparency needs to be explained, the president said.

"The minister of justice can certainly ask the prosecutor general questions of a business nature, as well as making suggestions on how to explain the proceedings to the public. But he cannot interfere in specific investigations or give instructions for or against anyone," Karis stressed. "In Estonia, politicians do not lead prosecutors' investigations, just as prosecutors do not determine politicians' decisions."

Karis said three topics will be important in the short term.

Firstly, receiving answers about the cause and content of Laanet and Parmas' dispute.

Secondly, avoiding mistrust between the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice that would make cooperation difficult.

"And thirdly, there should be an in-depth debate on the independence of the prosecution service, involving representatives of the judiciary, the Bar Association, the Chancellor of Justice's Office, the Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee, and the Ministry of Justice. This could help to make the whole justice system stronger," the president said.

Last week the quarrel between the two men was reported in the media. Parmas accused Laanet of interfering in the Prosecutor's Office's work and said he had been pressured to resign. Which Laanet also admitted.

