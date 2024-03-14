Prosecutor general: I have documented conversations with justice minister Laanet

Estonia's Prosecutor General Andres Parmas told Kuku Raadio in an interview Thursday that he has kept records of conversations he's had with Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) who has been critical and allegedly put pressure on Parmas to resign. The prosecutor general does not plan to leave office.

"I have kept [records] of conversations we've had, while I will not be divulging in what way," Parmas said when asked by the host whether he has recorded conversations he's had with Laanet.

Asked why, Parmas said: "When I realized the game that was being played with me, I thought it important to be able to convey what the minister has told me as accurately as possible. Otherwise, it will be claimed that nothing of the sort has been said or where am I getting it from. During phone conversations, I have not always been alone on the phone. Precisely not to find myself in such a situation.

Parmas said that he last met Laanet face to face in the Council of the Administration of Courts last Friday. The prosecutor general claimed that Laanet told the media we was weighing control action at the Prosecutor's Office before the council meeting where Kristjan Siigur was recommended for the post of Tallinn Circuit Court chair over Parmas. He believes the minister's conduct may have influenced the decision.

Commenting on Laanet's claim that he wants to help the prosecution because prosecutors have burnt out, Parmas said that this amounts to "a firefighter who shows up with a can of gasoline," adding that Laanet's actions have not helped boost the motivation or peace of mind of prosecutors.

Andres Parmas also said that he has no plans to resign voluntarily and that he is working passionately as prosecutor general.

Kalle Laanet, talking to ETV's "Esimene stuudio," said Wednesday that he is under the impression Parmas has been taking detailed notes of their private conversations which have leaked to the media.

The minister also suggested that since Parmas' claims of Laanet meddling in the work of the prosecution, including specific court cases, surfaced after he was overlooked for the position of Tallinn Circuit Court chairman, they may be motivated by personal gain.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) and Prosecutor General Andres Parmas have publicly fallen out in recent weeks, with Laanet accusing Parmas of failing to effectively organize the work of the Prosecutor's Office and the prosecutor general accusing the minister of meddling in the prosecution's work, including by looking into cases of personal acquaintances.

Laanet on Monday signed a directive ordering for supervisory control to be conducted over the Prosecutor's Office.

Kalle Laanet (Reform) Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!