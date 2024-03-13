X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian justice minister orders supervisory control of Prosecutor's Office

News
Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform).
Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) on Monday signed a directive ordering for supervisory control to be conducted over the Prosecutor's Office.

The minister's directive consists of five points, in the first of which he announces the initiation of supervisory control with the aim of analyzing decisions related to the management of the Prosecutor's Office made between January 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024.

In the second, the minister announces that a committee consisting of at least three members will be established in order to conduct the supervisory control.

Thirdly, Laanet notes in his directive that prior to conducting the supervisory control, the committee will present a more detailed structure and inquiry questions to the minister for approval.

Moreover, the committee must cooperate with the Prosecutor's Office in conducting the supervisory control.

Laanet set the submission deadline for a summary of the results of the control for April 15.

Last Thursday, Estonia's Prosecutor General Andres Parmas told ERR that Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet has pressured him to resign and with his actions has systematically discredited the Prosecutor's Office.

Isamaa initiates establishment of investigative committee

The Isamaa parliamentary group met with Laanet and Parmas on Wednesday and decided to introduce a bill to the Riigikogu for the establishment of an investigative committee.

"The need to establish an investigative committee was highlighted in the media on Tuesday by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve," opposition Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu said Wednesday.

According to Reinsalu, the statements made by the justice minister and the prosecutor general at their meeting with the Isamaa parliamentary group were diametrically opposed. "Someone is lying," he emphasized.

"This situation undermines the functioning of the rule of law," the party chair continued. "In order to reassure the public, it is necessary to heed the recommendation of the chief justice of the Supreme Court and establish an investigative committee in parliament with the authority to request documents and summon witnesses in order to bring clarity [to the situation]."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

Ministry of Finance preparing to increase fringe benefit car tax

16:31

Harri Tiido: Fighting against a Ukrainian identity in Russia

16:14

Estonian justice minister orders supervisory control of Prosecutor's Office

15:30

Rain Epler: In the priority development of renewable energy, there are more than answers

15:02

Lauri Bambus appointed Estonian ambassador to Italy

14:29

Port of Tallinn offering free Muuga Harbor plots to developers

13:49

Likely tallest Douglas fir in Estonia discovered in Valga County

13:14

Liina Vahtras: e-Residency has proven itself a profitable initiative for Estonia

12:59

Estonia's top court seeking ECJ preliminary ruling in paramedics vax case

12:40

International students contribute over €23 million to Estonian economy in tax

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

12.03

Owners of cars with Russian plates looking at €400 fine from Wednesday

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

12.03

RIA: Estonia's state institutions hit by largest cyberattack to date

12.03

Russia hands entry bans to ten leading Estonian politicians

12.03

Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

12.03

Winter crops fail in many regions in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: