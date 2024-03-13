Estonian justice minister orders supervisory control of Prosecutor's Office

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) on Monday signed a directive ordering for supervisory control to be conducted over the Prosecutor's Office.

The minister's directive consists of five points, in the first of which he announces the initiation of supervisory control with the aim of analyzing decisions related to the management of the Prosecutor's Office made between January 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024.

In the second, the minister announces that a committee consisting of at least three members will be established in order to conduct the supervisory control.

Thirdly, Laanet notes in his directive that prior to conducting the supervisory control, the committee will present a more detailed structure and inquiry questions to the minister for approval.

Moreover, the committee must cooperate with the Prosecutor's Office in conducting the supervisory control.

Laanet set the submission deadline for a summary of the results of the control for April 15.

Last Thursday, Estonia's Prosecutor General Andres Parmas told ERR that Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet has pressured him to resign and with his actions has systematically discredited the Prosecutor's Office.

Isamaa initiates establishment of investigative committee

The Isamaa parliamentary group met with Laanet and Parmas on Wednesday and decided to introduce a bill to the Riigikogu for the establishment of an investigative committee.

"The need to establish an investigative committee was highlighted in the media on Tuesday by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve," opposition Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu said Wednesday.

According to Reinsalu, the statements made by the justice minister and the prosecutor general at their meeting with the Isamaa parliamentary group were diametrically opposed. "Someone is lying," he emphasized.

"This situation undermines the functioning of the rule of law," the party chair continued. "In order to reassure the public, it is necessary to heed the recommendation of the chief justice of the Supreme Court and establish an investigative committee in parliament with the authority to request documents and summon witnesses in order to bring clarity [to the situation]."

