X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Justice minister weighs up potential disciplinary proceedings against prosecutor general

News
Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform).
Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) is preparing to initiate disciplinary proceedings which, if they go ahead, will ascertain whether Prosecutor General Andres Parmas has disbursed his professional duties fully, after daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reported allegations of the violation of official duties by one prosecutor under Parmas' charge.

Minister Laanet told EPL that: "We are preparing the initiation of disciplinary proceedings to find out whether, in the case of Andres Parmas, this is a case of the wrongful and improper performance of professional duties."

"The state's prosecutor general must be particularly responsible and exemplary, much more so than we usually demand from a public servant, when it comes to his or her work, work which is related, among other things, to limiting the fundamental rights of other individuals."

"As a result, you have to be highly demanding, both of yourself and of your subordinates," the minister went on.

Parmas himself called the minister's rationale "incomprehensible."

"I have resolved this application for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings correctly and within the limits of my competence as arises from the law while, as the chief prosecutor, I have done my best to prevent the repetition of similar, minor mistakes," he continued.

EPL reported allegations made by PPA Internal Control Office director Priit Pärkna, in relation to a case investigating suspicions of work pensions fraud. Pärkna's claims related to Prosecutor Maria Entsik's handling of the case; Pärkna has stated that disciplinary proceedings should be initiated against Entsik.

Prosecutor General Andres Parmas presenting his ICC judge candidacy before the UN in November 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prosecutor general Parmas however informed Pärkna that, after reviewing the materials collected during official supervision and listening to Entsik's explanations, he is of the opinion that, based on the circumstances as outlined by Pärkna, there is no basis for initiating disciplinary proceedings against Entsik.

On October 11 last year, Entsik had prepared an unsubstantiated order for the part termination of the criminal proceedings, leading to the Pärkna criminal case being terminated.

Priit Pärkna. Source: ERR

Pärkna's beef is not about this per se, but rather that there are legally provided-for options on claiming damages in respect of the case, but Entsik did not explain this to him, Pärkna says.

"In the decree on the termination of the criminal proceedings drawn up against me on October 11, 2023, there are no explanations of any kind regarding my right to request compensation for damages caused to me by the conduct of criminal proceedings based on the provisions of the criminal procedural code," Pärkna noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: EPL

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

Ministry: Pensioners' income tax-free threshold €776 for 2025

15:12

Passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport up 5.6 percent in February

14:48

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate Updated

14:35

Construction of residential properties begins next to Tallinn's Pirita TOP

14:07

Government backs down on its pledge to keep average old-age pensions tax-free

13:48

Sunly and Metsagrupp to build the largest solar farm in the Baltics at Risti

12:36

Justice minister weighs up potential disciplinary proceedings against prosecutor general

11:50

Estonia's Henri Drell hits 21 points for Windy City in win over Vipers

11:34

Statistics: Estonia's February consumer price index up 4.2 percent on year

11:17

EDF training conscripts to use drones

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.03

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

06.03

Sugary drinks tax to add 20 cents to the price of a small soda bottle Updated

06.03

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

06.03

Kallas: Estonian soldiers will not go to fight in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: