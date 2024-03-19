Reform MP: New justice minister announced next week

News
Erkki Keldo
Erkki Keldo Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The name of Reform's candidate for the new justice minister will be announced next week and they can take up the position in the first week of April, the party's Riiigkogu faction leader Erkki Keldo said on Tuesday.

Keldo told ERR the process is delayed as Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has been on foreign visits to the USA and Germany and has not had time to deal with the issue. She will return to Estonia on Friday. Reform holds the justice portfolio.

The MP said the new candidate can take the oath of office in front of the parliament in the first week of April. The Riigikogu does not sit next week.

Reform's board will hold a meeting at the end of the week to announce the candidate.

Keldo did not want to speculate about who could take up the role.

"There are people within the faction who could be suitable. It is also possible that Kallas will bring in someone from outside. I do not want to speculate on this topic," said Keldo.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) resigned on Saturday and will return to the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Reform MP: New justice minister announced next week

13:47

Waste reform to increase costs for those who do not sort trash

13:14

Estlink 2 will not be repaired until August due to complexity of task

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

12:49

Over 35,000 go to see 'Kung Fu Panda 4' over opening weekend in Estonian cinemas

12:20

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar second in Austin

11:52

Fall in CO2 emissions quota prices will hit Estonian state coffers

11:43

Riigikogu committee against bureaucracy-fueling European Commission plan

11:19

Gallery: EKRE politicians protest against car tax

10:59

Estonian agriculture chamber chief: What makes farmers protest?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.03

Stricter language requirements make it harder to hire teachers from abroad

10:22

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

18.03

Going to the vet requires a healthy bank account in Estonia

18.03

FSC certification in danger of disappearing in Estonia

13:03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

18.03

Ex-University of Tartu professor Morozov's stay in custody extended by two months

18.03

Appellate court finds Teder, Korb, Center Party guilty in Porto Franco case

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo