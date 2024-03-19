Reform MP: New justice minister announced next week

The name of Reform's candidate for the new justice minister will be announced next week and they can take up the position in the first week of April, the party's Riiigkogu faction leader Erkki Keldo said on Tuesday.

Keldo told ERR the process is delayed as Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has been on foreign visits to the USA and Germany and has not had time to deal with the issue. She will return to Estonia on Friday. Reform holds the justice portfolio.

The MP said the new candidate can take the oath of office in front of the parliament in the first week of April. The Riigikogu does not sit next week.

Reform's board will hold a meeting at the end of the week to announce the candidate.

Keldo did not want to speculate about who could take up the role.

"There are people within the faction who could be suitable. It is also possible that Kallas will bring in someone from outside. I do not want to speculate on this topic," said Keldo.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) resigned on Saturday and will return to the Riigikogu.

