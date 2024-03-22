Kallas to brief Reform board members on new justice minister over weekend

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Friday she will announce the name of the new minister of justice to the party's board members over the weekend.

Kallas told ERR in Brussels a candidate has been selected and they studied law at university.

"First we will talk to our own in the Reform Party leadership and then we will make it public. As soon as possible. It will be this weekend," said Kallas.

The board will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Reform Party faction chairman Erkki Keldo said the new minister will be able to take the oath of office in front of the Riigikogu in the first week of April.

Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) resigned on Saturday and will return to sitting in the Riigikogu.

--

