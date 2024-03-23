Viljandi Mayor Madis Timpson nominated as next justice minister

The Reform Party has nominated Viljandi Mayor Madis Timpson as new Minister of Justice, replacing Kalle Laanet, who announced a week ago he would be stepping down from the post.

Reform Party Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' communication advisor Elisabeth Valdmann first informed ERR of the nomination.

The prime minister is to meet with the head of state, President Alar Karis, on Monday, for the formalities of proposing Laanet's dismissal and the new candidate's appointment.

Timpson, 49 (pictured) would need to step down from his role as Viljandi mayor if appointed.

The prime minister later on Saturday confirmed the nomination, saying: "It is important that the Minister of Justice has a legal education or legal background. Madis Timpson has that, plus in addition he also has management experience which will prove highly useful in the ministerial position."

"He worked at the Ministry of Justice for 7 years and has managed the city of Viljandi for a long period of time now. Given his education and experience, Madis is strong candidate as Minister of Justice," the prime minister went on.

Timpson himself said: "I am highly honored that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas made a proposal like this to me. My thanks to her and the Reform Party's board for this trust. A ministerial position is a major challenge, but I am ready to take it on. I understand that the period of time to settle into the new position will be a short one, plus there are plenty of challenges in the field of justice that need to be addressed."

Timpson has worked as an advisor at the justice ministry in the past and was involved in drafting administrative reforms during that time.

He was first elected Viljandi mayor in 2017, and again at the last local elections, in October 2021.

Kalle Laanet announced his resignation on Saturday, March 16 in the wake of media reports he had utilized tens of thousands of euros in state funds over a long period of time while in office as defense minister and justice minister, to pay for the rental of a Tallinn property owned by his stepson.

This came in the wake of controversy over his handling of the prosecutor's office, and more specifically Prosecutor General Andres Parmas.

The Central Criminal Police initiated proceedings into Laanet at the start of the week, but he has remained in office on a caretaker basis until President Karis has appointed a new justice minister, based on the recommendation from the prime minister.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include confirmation from the prime minister about the nomination, and quotes from the prime minister and from Timpson.

--

