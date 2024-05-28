Ex-minister Laanet's apartment rental case now under criminal investigation

News
Former Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) at a meeting with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg.
Former Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) at a meeting with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President
News

Estonia's Prosecutor's Office has requalified misdemeanor proceedings launched against former justice minister Kalle Laanet (Reform), who used public funds to rent an apartment from a relative, as criminal proceedings pursuant to the section of the Penal Code on fraud.

"Evidence of a possible crime turned up in the process of collecting evidence in misdemeanor proceedings," said Olgerd Petersell, district prosecutor at the District Prosecutor's Office for Economic Crime and Corruption.

"As law enforcement agencies are obliged to collect evidence within the type of proceedings to which the evidence points, the Central Criminal Police in cooperation with the Prosecutor's Office on April 19 requalified the misdemeanor proceedings as criminal proceedings," he explained.

The district prosecutor said that the criminal proceedings are being conducted pursuant to the section of the Penal Code on fraud.

"Proceedings are being led by the District Prosecutor's Office for Economic Crime and Corruption and conducted by the Central Criminal Police," he specified. "No suspicions have been brought against anyone."

Laanet told ERR on Tuesday that law enforcement agencies have not spoken with him, and that he has nothing to comment on.

On March 16, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reported (link in Estonian) that Kalle Laanet had both during his then-current term as minister of justice as well as previously as defense minister rented an apartment in Tallinn from his spouse's son and had the expenses reimbursed by the state.

Later that same evening, Laanet resigned as minister of justice.

Both as defense minister from 2021-2022 and as justice minister since 2023, Laanet has requested and received rent reimbursement totaling, over his two different terms as minister, more than €12,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Huko Aaspõllu, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Erratic electricity prices in Estonia may persist through fall

14:25

Actor: Money laundering play shows Estonians' potential

13:41

UK snap election came as a surprise

13:22

Ex-minister Laanet's apartment rental case now under criminal investigation

13:08

EE-ALARM system temporarily stopped due to glitch

13:01

Tallinn creates city architect position

12:36

Banksy's exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

12:02

Spring Storm 70 percent attendance rate could be improved

11:36

Institute: Estonia's general fertility rate drops to lowest in century

11:01

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova wraps up London competition with a win

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

27.05

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

27.05

Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo