Tartu student rental market at calm before the storm

While rental prices in Estonia's second city have been falling of late, the peak-demand month of July still lies in the future.

While supply is higher, at an estimated 300 more halls of residence spots available compared with last year, it is likely not enough to either push down on prices or to ensure everyone is housed.

Maie Pavljuk, accommodation manager at the Tartu student village (Tartu Üliõpilasküla), said: "Compared with last year, we have more places available for first-year students this time."

"The reason is we are offering first-year students the opportunity to apply for just one place in a double room, to accommodate as many students as possible. also, the reconstruction of the student dormitory at Nooruse 7 will be finished in a couple of months, adding 321 more rental spots," she added.

One University of Tartu student, Getter Miida Kase, said that finding an apartment will remain highly challenging for students.

She herself spent a year looking for accommodation, while the selection on offer could not be said to rank very highly so far as price-to-quality ratio goes.

"It's actually very, very difficult because most options, especially recently, are at around 10-15 square meters in size. And the price is outrageous, around €350-400 [per month]," she continued.

This time last year, dormitory places for first-year students in Tartu were snapped up within minutes.

As noted Tartu Üliõpilasküla promises more places for freshers this year, though "every year, the demand for dormitory places always exceeds the supply," Maie Pavljuk explained.

Realtor Siim Peets told ERR that students nowadays generally look for similar accommodation to that sought by working people.

Timing is crucial when it comes to finding an affordable apartment, he said, and, while right now the situation is still favorable for renters, units are getting reserved very quickly, while July will see a rise in prices.

"July is usually the most active month for apartment hunting among students," he confirmed, putting the average per-month rental for a well-appointed one-roomer with adequate heating at €300.

Dormitory places such as those on offer at Tartu Üliõpilasküla are around half that figure per month, given their more constrained arrangements.

In addition to the University of Tartu, the University of Life Sciences (Maaülikool) is based in Tartu, as are some faculties of other higher education institutions.

