Gallery: President opens 'Did I Dream of Estonia?' exhibition

President Alar Karis on Wednesday opened an outdoor exhibition "Did I Dream of Estonia?" ("Kas ma Eestit unes nägin?") in Kadriorg, displaying this year's published brainstorming and essay-writing competition works by Estonian students.

The competition took place earlier this year and the theme originates from writer Juhan Liiv's text in 1895 that was celebrated on his 160th birthday in April.

In total, 368 students, aged between 7-20, wrote to the head of state.

"Your dreams, mostly inspired by Juhan Liiv, brought me joy and hope, and the wish to meet you. And to see what country you will make of Estonia someday through dreams and aspirations. After reading your texts, I concluded that I would want to live in this country," Karis told the young people who attended the exhibition opening.

The president emphasized that writing helps clear the mind.

"Every one of your opinions, feelings, and thoughts are right and original as long as they come from the heart. If you have a problem, sometimes writing down your thoughts helps a lot. Everything will become clearer and the worry will be more understandable. Another option is to confide in your friend or someone else about your worry. For example, the president," he said.

Karis also thanked the teachers saying they can never be adequately compensated for what they do, but the students value their work. "Believe me, they wrote about it to me. And those who didn't write yet, will definitely do so in the future," he said.

You can see the exhibition on the east side of the Kadriorg Art Museum and the Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia on A. Weizenberg Street.

