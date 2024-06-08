Gallery: 11th annual charity duck rally takes place in Kadriorg

The 11th annual charity duck race (Pardiralli) took place on Friday, with over 20,000 "competitors" entering.

President Alar Karis opened Friday's event, which aims to raise money in support of children with cancer, and their families.

The event sees entrants "race" their numbered, mostly yellow plastic ducks along the canal in Kadriorg Park, close to the presidential residence (see gallery).

WRC start Ott Tänak took on the role of head coach, with a very special prize on offer.

Tänak drew the winning duck, number 6428, from the large pile, and said of the event: "Helping and supporting children with cancer is tival and, in a way, an obligation for all of us because there are always more people in need than those who can help, and this issue has personally affected me."

The lucky winner gets a ride in the Hyundai i20 alongside the 2019 world champion.

"[Hyundai co-driver] Martin [Järveoja] will be getting a break for a moment," he quipped.

Race commentator was Gaute Kivistik, while Getter Jaani, Birgit Sarrap, and Nele-Liis Vaiksoo provided the musical interludes.

Last year's duck rally raised over €430,000, for the same good cause.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

