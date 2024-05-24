Tartu University acquires stake in company that uses AI to diagnose cancer

News
Better Medicines' team.
Better Medicines' team. Source: Gabriela Urm
News

The university's investment company, UniTartu Ventures, is investing in the development of an app for cancer diagnosis. The agreement gives the company access to the knowledge generated at the university.

Cancer incidence is projected to increase by up to 25 percent over the next decade, but the number of trained radiologists will not increase at the same rate.

Better Medicine's AI-based app detects cancer cells in a CT scan image of a patient's lung and reduces the time it takes for specialists to reach a diagnosis.

"It is as if the app gives the doctor a second pair of eyes," the company's CEO Priit Salumaa, explained.

Dmytro Fishman, a researcher at the University of Tartu's Institute of Computer Science, is one of the company's co-founders, which is why Better Medicine has already conducted its research and development (R&D) in close collaboration with the University of Tartu.

Salumaa said that continuing the cooperation through the university's investment company was a logical choice: "We saw UniTartu Ventures as a good opportunity for the university to become our investor, and as a start-up, involving investors is critical for us as well."

Mart Maasik, investment director of UniTartu Ventures, said that the agreement will enhance existing cooperation even more. "Over the next two years, the university will transfer the intellectual property generated through R&D to Better Medicine, and the university will, in turn, receive a stake in the company," Maasik said.

While UniTartu Ventures' portfolio has included university spin-offs, Better Medicine is the first company in which the university has acquired a stake through a long-term R&D collaboration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Via Baltica highway expansion projects remain on track

13:56

Firefighters bring Ida-Viru County landfill blaze under Control

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

13:19

Estonia's defense sector aiming for €1 billion annual revenues by 2030

12:55

Northeastern Estonia declared fire risk zone

12:54

Ticket prices to go up for domestic flights from June

12:24

Competition watchdog looking into long waiting times in orthodontia

11:52

Expert: Narva River buoys seizure standard Russian provocation

11:49

Tartu University acquires stake in company that uses AI to diagnose cancer

11:49

Tour of Estonia 2024 cycle race to hit streets of Tartu this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo