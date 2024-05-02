Vectiopep raises €450,000 to develop novel cancer treatment technology

Vectiopep team.
Vectiopep team. Source: Piret Arukuusk
Vectiopep, a spin-off company founded by researchers at the University of Tartu, has raised €450,000 from a syndicate of investors led by Ivo Remmelg and Dag Nurm to help the company reach the next stage of growth. The University of Tartu will also invest in Vectiopep through UniTartu Ventures, a university investment company.

Vectiopep is developing a new cancer treatment based on immunotherapy. The innovation is based on a unique chemical compound that delivers therapeutic RNA to the patient's immune cells by means of specific cell-crossing peptides. In this way, the immune cells receive information such as which mutations are present in the tumor cells.

With the investment received, Vectiopep intends to carry out the necessary research and development to expand its technology. The first major goal is to bring the technology to the clinical phase, i.e. human trials. According to Kaido Kurrikoff, founder of Vectiopep, this is a multi-year journey and the current investment is only the first step.

Mart Maasik, CEO of UniTartu Ventures, said that by signing the agreement, the university confirms that it is motivated to support researchers in entrepreneurship.

"Although Vectiopep is still in its early stages and has a long way to go, as a new shareholder, the university is demonstrating a long-term interest in contributing to the company's development. They will also continue to have the support of the UniTartu Ventures team, who will provide valuable advice and help solve problems that hinder the company's growth, raise capital and mitigate risk," Maasik said.

The addition of a new company to the UniTartu Ventures portfolio is important for the university because it means that a team that has been doing research for a long time is now starting the next chapter. The research will continue in parallel with the development of the company to bring the innovation to the market and closer to the user.

Vectiopep was founded by Kaido Kurrikoff and Piret Arukuusk, researchers at the University of Tartu institute of technology. In 2022, the team received an experimental development grant from the University of Tartu and participated in the pre-incubation program "From Science to Business!" In 2023, he founders of the company won the first place at the Startup Day Deep Tech Pitch Match.

In addition to Vectiopep, the University of Tartu's UniTartu Ventures portfolio also includes Gearbox Biosciences, UP Catalyst and Estonian Multiomics Company.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

