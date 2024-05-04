Solar cells from TalTech to upsurge Internet of Things expansion

The world around us is getting smarter thanks to networked sensors and actuators, but powering them poses a serious challenge. The Internet of Things could be boosted by thin solar panels that can draw energy even from a light bulb, writes Maciej Sibiński, professor at Taltech's institute of materials and environmental technology.

It is difficult to find a person who does not know what the Internet is. Everyone is somehow connected to this information system. It helps to organize our everyday lives, delivers uncountable services, and makes remote work possible. But still, few users are aware of the fact that in the shadows of it, a new global grid-like structure is growing. It also combines millions of users, but none of them is alive. What exactly is this mysterious network, and should we be worried about a global robot conspiracy? Let's take a look at the meanderings of the Internet of Things.

The Internet, as we all know it, is a revolutionary but rather simple idea of an international information network that shares all kinds of data available to interested users. The origin of the Internet is the independent ARPANET system, built in the late 1960s and used to coordinate scientific research. Soon it became clear that information is the real power, and thus easy and free access to the information resource promotes business partnerships, greatly increases remote communication and accelerates trade. All this became possible without leaving your armchair, thanks to the handy World Wide Web and electronic mail, introduced together in 1991. Of course, finding anything useful in this information jumble will soon become nearly impossible, but with time, proper browsers will become available to help to find answers. The most popular one (yes, the capital G... ) started in 1998 and soon dominated the virtual world.

After launching the online banking platforms and binding them with merchandising and authorization tools, this process became even more effective. Finally, the establishment of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and connecting it to the internet mapping software for private users facilitated enormously the travel and communication services. Nowadays, it is impossible to mention how many aspects of the grid interact with our daily routines, often invisibly assisting in the most basic operations.

The total number of internet users worldwide reached 5.3 billion by 2023, indicating that approximately two-thirds of the global population is currently online. Wide-bandwidth, secure connections to the grid have become a must in modern society.

More than 95 percent of private houses in some countries, such as Qatar, Singapore, or the UAE, currently receive fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) fiber-optic-based internet connections. In Estonia in 2023, it was around 33 percent, but the number is constantly growing.

Based on the primary internet functionality as the information access tool, designers quickly recognized completely new options available for the end user. Instead of simple information transfer from the remote server to the private computer or mobile device, one could remotely regulate or operate the devices that are also plugged in. This way, we may easily regulate the ventilation system and temperature of our smart house, conduct surgery with the help of multi-limb robots in fully antiseptic surroundings, or even supervise space exploration by directing the Hubble telescope. However, to add a spoonful of tar to this idyllic visage, we should realize that at least two main problems remain unsolved.

Firstly, all these processes are only as efficient as their human operators, who make decisions and react to dynamic external stimuli in real time. Secondly, in order to even think about a proper reaction, we need to know the actual parameters, which in turn requires multiple active, intelligent sensors that inform us online about all possible parameters, and actuators – our remote agents in the field. Dear passengers, please fasten your seatbelts, because this is where the magic of IoT begins.

Let's take a simple example of the home refrigerator problem. I'm sure that everyone has occasionally encountered the unpleasant situation of products exceeding their expiration date. For example, we suddenly can't drink a cup of milk because it is completely sour. Well, modern e-tags (electronic badges attached to the milk carton) will inform us about it in advance, but the question is: who and how can check it daily? The good news is that you don't have to. Your intelligent fridge does this for you inspecting all the products remotely with the proper feedback information on your mobile phone. But even then, you may be seriously disappointed when you start your favorite scrambled eggs breakfast with only … one egg on the shelf. But not anymore! This system can inform you in advance about your storage level according to your daily routine, and – in the near future it may even order necessary products for your door-to-door delivery in accordance with your custom list! Let's take it even further. Maybe you are a cooking fan and you possess your multi-functional cooking robot (available from numerous deliverers). Well, this robot in the near footer will be able to connect with your fridge and verify if all the groceries, necessary for your favorite dish are resting on your fridge shelf. If not – order it just in time.

IoT applications may be numerous. From smart electric cars with batteries connected to the local low-voltage grid to intelligent house systems upscaling even to the whole infrastructure of the smart city or the smart farm. Of course, we can instinctively predict that to operate this kind of system, we need several components. It certainly comprises equipment endowed with the proper hardware and software for computing and communication purposes, as well as the general functionality of the of the software on the net. They are so-called "general devices." Apart from this, we need an efficient and secure connection to the Internet for every element in this puzzle. This demand is huge, and that is why the new telecommunication standard (like 5G) is designed for much faster and more efficient data transfers. And last but not least, we need large arrays of sensors and actuators attached in the proper places, connected to the grid, and equipped with a power supply all the time. Here is the place where modern electronics and photovoltaics shine.

It appears that supplying every small electronic device working on the field with a good amount of electric energy may be quite complicated. Often, connection with the 230 V AC grid may be long and expensive. Additionally, to supply those small electronic components, we need low voltage and DC current (like in battery systems), so the transformation of energy is needed. Batteries themselves are not an option either due to their big dimensions, high weight, limited lifetimes (constant exchange would be an operator nightmare), and toxicity. So a small, efficient, long-lasting independent DC power source is needed. Yes, my friends, the photovoltaic hero is coming to town.

At TalTech University in the Laboratory for Thin Film Energy Materials the project 5GSOLAR is now realized and this name similarity to the new telecommunication standard is not a coincidence. This €2.5 million European Commission grant enables the development of new innovative solar cells.

These cells are based on a bit mysterious Sb2S3 semiconductor compound, but most importantly, they could be long-term stable, universal energy sources for myriads of IoT sensors working all around us.

Moreover, these unique solar cells can work very effectively even in low-insulation locations like winter field grids or indoor applications, making them a coveted option in the IoT concept.

Also, the production of these cells on a large scale and their semi-transparency, when combined with special glass or transparent covers, appear to be an invaluable asset as well. These new devices may supply plant-growing monitoring, pollution emission control, safety systems, border zone remote supervision, animal migration monitoring systems, and much more.

Soon we should see the prototypes of IoT devices equipped with these innovative, safe, and inexpensive power sources. The EU has awarded TalTech Lab a project fund specifically for the research and development infrastructure of emerging solar cells. Their applications in the IoT can boom rapidly due to the comfort and effectiveness of this tool.

Now take a look at your fridge or oven and think of what may be created inside this metal box when only connected to the global grid and properly fed – not only with the milk or butter but also with a good portion of information and computing capabilities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!