Switzerland provides over €7 million towards Estonian conservation initiative

Lahemaa national park.
Lahemaa national park. Source: Ministry of Climate / Riina Kotter.
A deal signed between Estonia and Switzerland will aim to improve wildlife monitoring and the effectiveness of biodiversity protection in protected areas in the next few years, the Ministry of Climate says.

Dubbed the Elurikkuse programm ("Biodiversity Program,") the project began on Wednesday, after the two countries signed an agreement.

This will route some CHF6.93 million (over €7 million) towards Estonian nature conservation, the climate ministry says.

State agencies the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaagentuur) and the Environment Agency (Keskkonnaamet) are together developing methods aimed at wildlife monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of protected areas, methods which the ministry has described as innovative.

The two agencies are also preparing new management plans and species protection action plans, the ministry says.

The Environment Board aims to initiate a systematic assessment of the effectiveness of protected natural objects' conservation, which, the ministry says, is currently lacking in Estonia.

Riina Kotter, project managing the Swiss-Estonian cooperation program, said:"We are updating the current practice of preparing management plans and species protection action plans, in order to make future state nature conservation management more purposeful and effective."

"In addition, we are reviewing protection categories by species group and proposing changes where necessary," Kotter added.

Antti Tooming, ministry undersecretary for biodiversity and environmental protection, said Swiss assistance will enhance knowledge on Estonian wildlife, enabling better decisions for nature protection.

"The process of nature conservation planning will become more efficient, modernizing management plans by assessing the necessity of restrictions and incorporating connections to green networks and the role of nature in mitigating climate change into the plans," he said, putting the work lead time at four years.

The argument is reduce administrative burdens will be reduced while the state's capacity to conduct necessary monitoring and studies, and updated plans will expedite the process of issuing activity permit will be boosted.

Taimar Ala, Director of the Environment Agency, noted that new tech such as 3D bird radar and, of course, AI, will also provide better options for solutions and the better management of data.

The Ministry of Climate is due to host the opening event relating to the biodiversity support measure on May 30, when the future of Estonian nature conservation will be conducted, the latest results of nature monitoring presented and the project's goals more broadly will be outlined.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Climate.

