Transport Administration urges caution on the roads as wildlife springs forth

News
A smart road hazard sign warning drivers of the presence of wildlife near the highway.
A smart road hazard sign warning drivers of the presence of wildlife near the highway. Source: Transport Board
News

In the month of May, the more active movement of wild animals in Estonia starts, meaning drivers should exercise particular caution.

Elk calves, deer, and smaller creatures such as hedgehogs, rabbits and even frogs, can often be seen crossing Estonia's highways and byways, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) notes.

The authority last week began a night-time wildlife warning campaign that will continue until Midsummer, utilizing variable message signs on roads.

Drivers should be especially vigilant in areas marked with a "Metsloomad teel" ("Wild Animals on Road") sign, which are placed at high frequency crossings.

Caution is also advised near any forested areas, and also fields, especially in the hours around dawn and dusk, when animals are naturally more active.

Villu Lükk, head of the administration's environmental management department, has urged drivers to take the warnings on variable message signs and speed limits seriously.

"None of us wants to be involved in an accident or cause injury to a wild animal. Therefore as drivers, we must be particularly careful and attentive to animals approaching the road."

Across Estonia, fenced road sections have been equipped with animal crossing points, also marked with warning signs.

For instance at the four-lane Kose-Võõbu section of highway, which crosses Harju and Järva county lines, a substantial animal detection system alerts drivers to the presence of wildlife.

Wildlife can cross the road at three ground-level crossing points, where special sensors register their approach. This information is then transmitted to the variable message signs, which can operationally limit vehicle speeds in turn.

"Fortunately, drivers generally follow the signs and reduce their speed, otherwise, the consequences could be tragic. It's also important to remember that other animals may follow the first to actually cross the highway," Lükk added.

The national information phone line 1247 records the deaths of nearly six thousand animals per year, with the majority of smaller animal-related accidents likely going unregistered.

These accidents also result in approximately 20 to 30 human injuries each year.

The problem has been on the up in recent years, as more vehicles are on Estonian roads, while populations of some larger species have also grown, in part due to the milder winters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:21

Transport Administration urges caution on the roads as wildlife springs forth

20:05

Tallinn Airport served almost 300,000 passengers this April

20:03

Riigikogu submit draft resolution allowing preparations for adoption of nuclear energy

19:44

Ringvee: Forced dissolution of Moscow-subordinate religious communities last resort

19:38

Estonian police back removal of Soviet-era monuments from public space

19:01

Foreign Ministry summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over GPS signal interference

18:38

Netherlands to bring F-35 fighters to Estonia's Ämari Air Base from December

18:13

New law would make electricity generation in Estonia emission-free by 2040

18:02

New exhibition of Ukrainain and Polish children's war drawings opens at Riigikogu

17:38

Tallinn deputy mayor: Wise to listen to Bolt's view on bike-sharing scheme

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

07.05

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

07.05

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

07.05

Estonia's food card initiative bags prestigious European award

16:34

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

07.05

OECD advises Estonia to review public expenditure, increase tax revenues

09:59

Tallinn tram derails at Vana-Lõuna turning circle

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo