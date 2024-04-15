Bats hibernating in basements, cellars mapped at 79 sites around Estonia

News
Bats huddled together.
Bats huddled together. Source: Rauno Kalda
News

Residential cellars, basements and attics serve as crucial hibernation sites for bats, formally referred to as hibernacula. To collect data on both hibernation sites and bat populations, Estonian residents were asked to report on any bats in their homes, resulting in more than 175 bats being counted at 79 sites across the country.

"Two of them slept peacefully here, one was over here separately, another one was over in that corner and then the fifth was here above the door," Rõuge resident Endel Kroon told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera," pointing to the exact spots where bats had hibernated in his now-batless cellar.

While bats have indeed already left their winter hibernacula, over the winter Kroon saw his guests quite a bit.

"Depends on when I stop in my cellar – if during the morning, I bid them good day; if in the evening, I bid them good night," he explained. "I give them a close look and I'd love to pet them, but I don't dare, because I might wake them up – although I'd love to pet them."

Bats carry a special meaning for Kroon as well. A singer in the Vanemuine Opera Choir for 39 years, including having sung in Johann Strauss' famous operetta "Die Fledermaus" – literally "The Bat" in German – his sleeping cellar guests conjure up other memories too.

"Of course, absolutely and very often," he acknowledged. "Then I pull out my photo album, look at the photos and reminisce about this lovely period [in my life]."

While Kroon's cellar is a model example, according to the Estonian Theriological Society's (ETS) information, fewer and fewer suitable sites remain for bats to overwinter in.

"Right now, a lot of root cellars are crumbling because they're no longer needed, and for bats, likely the first thing that will disturb them is if a door comes off its hinges or a door rots away," ETS chair Oliver Kalda explained. "The cellar will get cold, and it won't suit them anymore."

To that end, Kalda said that in terms of bat hibernacula, a help would be restoring old cellar doors.

The summer ahead is a concern as well, however, when bat colonies may nest under building roofs or behind clapboard siding. Starting repair or renovation work on a building housing a bat colony could kill the entire colony, impacting the broader bat population as well.

"If you want to insulate a house, for example, removing the siding, then, of course, you can insulate in summer too, but that siding should ideally be removed now already so that that [bat] colony can't gather there, thus preventing that direct contact," Kalda said.

Estonia is home to approximately a dozen species of bats, some half of whom winter over on-site. All bat species are protected category II species in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:54

Tallinn's city media papers, TV channels to stop at end of May

18:25

Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

18:24

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

17:55

Baltic MPs call for more sanctions on Iran after Israel attacks

17:23

Deputy mayor: Tallinn mulling building parking garages in sleeping districts

16:52

Tallinn unveils plans for new Põhja-Tallinn school development

16:32

New Tallinn city leaders not planning to completely ditch kindergarten fees

16:18

17-year-old Estonian Jaspar Vaher second at ERC Junior rally in Hungary

15:40

Folk trio Trad.Attack! kick off tenth anniversary year with Estonian tour

15:01

Bats hibernating in basements, cellars mapped at 79 sites around Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

14.04

Gallery: City council elects Jevgeni Ossinovski new mayor of Tallinn

08:16

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

14.04

Estonian resident aboard ship seized by Iranian forces in Hormuz Strait

08:38

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

14:40

Estonia still seeking air defenses from NATO allies

14:59

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo