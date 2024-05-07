UT researchers create small and clever field nanodrone

News
Researchers at the University of Tartu are developing a small and lightweight nanodrone.
Researchers at the University of Tartu are developing a small and lightweight nanodrone. Source: ERR
News

Researchers at the University of Tartu are developing a palm-sized drone that would fly overhead to inspect crops. The small and inexpensive device can already distinguish rotten potatoes from fresh tubers.

Drones continue to monitor crop quality today. However, clunky drones examining the field from the air and ground can harm plants and are costly to run. That is why researchers at the University of Tartu are creating a small, lightweight nanodrone.

"Our drone includes a sensor-based computing component. There are two types of sensors: light and motion. These are significant because the light sensor detects reflections from the fruit or vegetables. The motion sensor ensures that the drone remains still when it begins to measure the fruit," Mayowa Olapade, a junior research fellow at the Institute of Computer Science, said.

For example, the sensor in the nanodrone can detect if a banana is fresh or bad. The drone driver can also determine how many days ago the crop was harvested. In addition to maturity, the sensor can be set up to detect plant diseases and defenses, for example.

"The drones are small and easily portable. They are easy to transport to and from the field. There's no need to leave them in the field. This makes it easy to monitor green areas in urban spaces, for example," Huber Fores, associate professor at the Institute of Computer Science, said.

Only a prototype of the drone with a computing component is ready at the moment. Initially, it will be able to recognize six types of fruit and seven types of vegetables. The work is continuing, and, above all, the researchers are working out how to make it as easy as possible for farmers to interact with the drone.

Olapade said the drone could end up with a conversational app, a light connection, or voice commands. "You could just say, 'Go to that banana.' The drone will go fast and do its job," he said.

Because a single nanodrone is the size of the palm of your hand and inexpensive, in the future, a farmer could be flying a hundred-faced flock of craters over a field.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:08

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

20:46

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

20:10

ERR channels to broadcast this year's Eurovision live

19:38

UT researchers create small and clever field nanodrone

19:24

OECD advises Estonia to review public expenditure, increase tax revenues

19:05

Estonians love traditional medicine, consume 20 tonnes of herbs per year

18:33

Third legal graffiti wall opens in Tallinn

18:15

Harno starts €15 million project to develop green skills

17:57

Vahur Karus: Our reservist force was born out of decisions made 30 years ago

17:53

Harno: Quarter of Estonian basic schools not ready for e-exams

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.05

GPS jamming hard to combat

12:55

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

06.05

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

06.05

Estonian parliament slams Moscow Orthodox church backing Russian aggression

09:32

Estonian state weighing up options on widespread use of ground heat pumps

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

06.05

New working and rest time rules rob schedules of flexibility

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo