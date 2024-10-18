X!

Tartu University researchers make imaging technology breakthrough

News
If we change the axial resolution, the lateral resolution changes as well.
If we change the axial resolution, the lateral resolution changes as well. Source: Edward Webb/CC BY 2.0
News

Researchers at the University of Tartu's Institute of Physics have developed a new imaging technology that allows the depth of field to be adjusted independently of lateral resolution.

Shivasubramanian Gopinath, one of the researchers working on the project, told ERR that currently it is not possible to alter the resolution of an image after it has been captured. "If we change the axial resolution, the lateral resolution changes as well," he explained.

Additionally, the accuracy of the colors can suffer. "This means that if you're filming with a camera and there are several people in the scene, the camera focuses on one person, while the others in the background become blurry. To make those in the background visible, the scene needs to be re-recorded," he added.

However, Gopinath's research team has developed a method that, in the future, could allow such scenes to be captured in a single shot. This means that the depth of field can be adjusted after the fact. "If we want to reduce the blur of the person standing in the foreground, we can do that. If we want to see the people standing more clearly in the background, we can do that too," Gopinath noted. The same method can also be applied in microscopy, for example.

To change axial resolution without affecting lateral resolution, Gopinath and his colleagues conducted experiments using Airy beams. These are a group of light waves that can move along a curved trajectory without any external influence. While conventional light beams tend to spread out as they travel, Airy beams maintain their shape over longer distances.

"We recorded Airy beams in groups of four to create distributions or ensembles. For a 3D object, multiple Airy distributions are needed. By adjusting the strength of these ensembles, we can control the post-capture depth of field," Gopinath added.

The working principle of the new method. Source: University of Tartu

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:11

Kristin Tattar takes lead in DGPT season finale in North Carolina

13:40

Hegle Pärna and Merlin Liis-Toomela: Cyber threats increasingly complicated

13:33

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Estonia

13:12

Tallinn's first four new trams named after historical businessmen

12:59

Tartu University researchers make imaging technology breakthrough

12:43

Opposition leaders call for Reform to remove Jürgen Ligi as finance minister Updated

12:23

Ott Tänak in fifth place after WRC Central European Rally stage four

12:12

Former Eesti Energia CEO: Best time to build offshore wind farms missed

11:30

Estonia's Alutaguse National Park to rival Lahemaa for size

10:55

Competition Board says will keep an eye on Apollo cinemas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.10

City's transport department finds Tallinn needs Järve tram line

17.10

Estonia's annual inflation rate in September still double eurozone as a whole

17.10

UK assigns brigade for Estonia's defense, pledges tanks

17.10

Gallery: Students protest in Tallinn in support of free higher education

16.10

Nordica must find solution to problem of idle aircraft

12:43

Opposition leaders call for Reform to remove Jürgen Ligi as finance minister Updated

17.10

Finance minister: Level of debate shows MPs cannot be given bigger state budget role

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo