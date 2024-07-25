Scientists creating life in Estonia's abandoned oil shale quarries

Floating islands in Aidu Quarry.
Floating islands in Aidu Quarry. Source: ERR
Scientists are trying to create life in eastern Estonia's former oil shale quarries using floating islands to grow plants and change the water quality.

The project started in Aidu in Ida-Viru County, where the first floating islands were fixed to the shore, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

After the closure of the Aidu Quarry, the pits filled with water creating a network of waterways. However, the pits have steep embankments where it is difficult for vegetation to grow and the water quality is also not the best.

Researchers at the University of Tartu are trying to breathe new life into some of these spaces.

They are introducing new plants to the landscape by growing them on floating islands made of reed mats. This will help the water change its quality and lead to further diversification.

Aidu Quarry. Source: ERR

"Several effects can then be achieved. Firstly, we will improve water quality, secondly, we will bring natural diversity, these floating islands will become attractive for waterfowl. Thirdly, carbon sequestration is also achieved. Bogs are the biggest and best carbon sinks. All we need to do is provide the initial stimulus, "explained Ain Kull, associate professor of natural geography at the University of Tartu.

One of the study's goals is to see how the water quality can be changed. Quarry water could be used as drinking water in the future, but currently, it is too hard and has a high metal content, such as nickel.

"If their system works, then we can start to create analogous swamps or plantations where we can specifically plant those plants that will help to capture more of that nickel or other heavy metals of concern. We will see in time," said Vallo Kõrgmaa, chief specialist in environmental chemistry at the Estonian Environmental Research Center.

The researchers think it will take five to six years for the plants to flourish in Aidu Quarry. It takes hundreds of years for nature to change water quality, but with scientists' help, it could happen much faster.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

