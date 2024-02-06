X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Tartu students build Estonia's first humanoid robot

News
Semubot prototype.
Semubot prototype. Source: ERR
News

Students in Tartu are building Estonia's first humanoid robot, a robot that looks and acts like a human. In the future, the robot will have a sympathetic face and will be used to encourage children with developmental speech challenges to speak.

For example, if you tell Semubot its name, it will turn to look at you. In fact, Semubot's sense of hearing is provided by several microphones: the robot's eyes move in the direction where the sound first reached the microphone. This allows the robot to understand children with communication difficulties.

"We already have a cooperation with the University Hospital of Tartu, where the robot is used to develop communication skills in children. It turns out that when a child interacts with a robot, he or she opens up more easily. With the support of a professional on the side, children's communication skills can be developed," Karl Kruusamäe, an associate professor of robotics at the University of Tartu, said.

Another goal of the joint project between the University of Tartu, the Pallas School of Art and the Estonian Academy of Arts is to provide students with professional experience. Input from engineers, electronics, mechanics and artists will be needed at various stages of development.

My contribution was to animate a face, where the eyes and the mouth move," Lisete Viimsalu, a second-year sculpture student at Pallas, said.

The robot's face is made attractive by the big eyes and the twinkle in the eyes: "The robot is interested, so to speak, to see how you are, how you feel."

In the project, Pallas students first create a clay model of the Semubot. The model is then scanned into a computer, where the robot's movements can be simulated. Engineers use computer simulations to create a physical form for the robot.

"The Semubot's body is made of materials readily available in online stores, such as aluminum rods and 3D-printed parts," Leonid Zinatullin, a physics student at the University of Tartu, said. The creators said that it is also important that Semubot will be an open source project: in other words, it can be adapted, rebuilt and improved by any end user.

Pallas sculpture student Paul Jean Otto Faucheaux said the search for the robot's appearance is still underway. "All these parts are just examples. A robot may not look like this at all," he said, pointing to one of the shapes that inspired the robot's current appearance. Most importantly, the robot's legs are in place, meaning it will move on three wheels.

In addition to talking to children, Semubot could perform any communication task. For example, it could work as a customer service representative, an elderly companion, or a nurse's aide. All of this requires body language that looks human. "In the current iteration, we think there is a little bit of movement in the arms and a little bit of movement in the neck," Zinatullin said.

Semubot's two-year project has been running for a year now. The final robot will be ready in about a year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

LHV Group profits more than double in 2023 to €140.9 million

15:23

EPL: Prosecutor general files second job application during his current term

14:48

Nortal manager recommends 'doing a Bolt' when creating a personalized state

14:16

Law change in context of EU infringement proceeding will create 20 new jobs

13:57

Agriculture chamber chief: No reason for our farmers to protest right now

13:32

Expert: Zelenskyy would need to explain to Ukrainian people any dismissal of Gen. Zaluzhnyi

13:05

Estonian policymakers say EU 2040 climate target is fair

12:53

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

12:01

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

11:26

Rescue Board in central Estonia called out in case of illegal waste burning

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.02

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

05.02

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

05.02

Average electricity price in Estonia to double from Monday to Tuesday

05.02

Estonians withdrew €4 billion in cash from ATMs last year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: