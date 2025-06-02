X!

Gallery: Charity duck rally in Tallinn raises nearly half a million euros

News
The 12th annual Pardiralli ('Duck rally') in Kadriorg Park, Sunday, June 1, 2025.
News

Sunday's traditional charity Pardiralli (Duck rally) in Tallinn has already raised close to half a million euros for children with cancer and their families.

This was the 12th time the event, held on the canal in Kadriorg Park, had taken place, and coincided with international Children's Day.

Sales of the standard issue ducks raised €297,354, while the special ETV broadcast and phone in raised a further €164,434.

Launched in 2014, this year's event brought 20,000 racing ducks to the starting line, and the race was once again being supported by nearby resident and head of state President Karis, joined by rally star Ott Tänak, who both acted as race commentators.

The duck rally aims to raise awareness about and provide support for children with cancer in Estonia, and their families.

ETV covered the event live, and families who have been closely affected by cancer shared their stories on the show.

Anu Välba presented from Kadriorg Park for ETV, while Heleri All brought viewers video stories of children affected andtheir families who live in hope.

Singer Koit Toome, musician Stig Rästa, and the  Kalamaja segakoor mixed choir, accompanied by a string quintet, soloist Ott Kartau, and conducted by Kuldar Schüts, provided musical interludes.

Donations can still be made to the Estonian association of parents of children with cancer (Eesti Vähihaigete Laste Vanemate Liit) on the following phone lines (inside Estonia):

  • To donate €5: 9002150
  • To donate €10: 9002110
  • To donate €25: 9002125

These lines are open year-round and not just during the duck rally.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

