X!

Tallinn starts vaccinating trees to ward off deadly fungal disease

News
Elm tree in Kadriorg park.
Elm tree in Kadriorg park. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Vaccines aren't only for people and animals. For the first time, trees in Tallinn are being given a protective shot to try and save them from a deadly fungal disease.

A year and a half ago, Tallinn felled about a hundred elms infected with Dutch elm disease. The deadly fungus spread rapidly, especially in Kadriorg, but it is also a problem elsewhere in Estonia.

Now, for the first time in the Baltics, 85 healthy elms have been vaccinated. The syringe and the biological solution, Verticillium, have come from the Netherlands.

Arborist Arpo Põld said a huge needle is used to make a small hole under the tree's bark, and then the vaccine is injected and absorbed. This process is carried out repeatedly every 10 centimeters.

" It just has to go all the way around the tree, so that the whole layer beneath the bark, where the flows move both up and down, gets it," Põld added.

A tree in Tallinn receiving a vaccination. Source: ETV

Estonian University of Life Sciences lecturer Liina Jürisoo said the shot is now a magic wand.

"The vaccine does not directly kill the Dutch elm disease pathogen, but it does provide some immunity. The Dutch say that 99 percent of vaccinated trees, if vaccinated in time, can have their lifespan extended by one season," she said.

The vaccinations have been taking place since the spring.

"Compared to last year, I saw more dead trees again. Several of them could probably have been saved if we had started vaccinations last year. All's well that ends well. At least we can now begin the process, and maybe Tallinn will set an example for other municipalities," said Jürisoo.

Vaccinating a single elm costs about €280, which experts say is still cheaper than cutting down a tree and growing a new one. The list of trees in need of the protective shot is about three times longer than the current list.

A tree in Tallinn receiving a vaccination. Source: ETV

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Tennis player Daniil Glinka out in Moldova ATP tournament after lengthy match

11:55

Tallinn moving county lines bus stop from Balti jaam to city center

11:16

Police to use two-direction speed cameras after surge in motorbike accidents

10:56

Tallinn starts vaccinating trees to ward off deadly fungal disease

10:24

Tartu hopes new golf course will attract top international tournaments

09:56

ERR in Kharkiv: A city under fire but still unbowed

09:25

Estonia-Russia holding negotiations to determine placement of Narva river buoys

09:04

Baltics to seek extra EU funding for Rail Baltic route Updated

08:47

Thousands left without electricity in Tallinn's Nõmme district

08:20

Estonian education ministry to share curriculum details with OpenAI

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

28.05

Experts: Russia lacks resources to escort all of its shadow fleet vessels

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

28.05

Estonian company leading EU project to build 45-meter semi-autonomous warship

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

28.05

Estonia's average gross monthly wage rises to €2,011 in first quarter of 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo