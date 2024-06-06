President Alar Karis on the EU elections: Vote for a better and stronger Europe

This week's European elections provide a crucial opportunity to choose a better and stronger Europe and consequently a better and stronger Estonia, President Alar Karis said Wednesday, as he cast his own vote.

The president said: "Europe begins with Estonia. This is what we wanted when we restored our independence 33 years ago, and then when we joined the EU, 20 years ago."

"The opportunity to vote for the European Parliament is another affirmation of this," the Estonian head of state continued, via a press release.

President Karis referenced Ukraine and Russia in the context of the EU elections.

He said: "In recent years, we have seen how Estonia can influence the direction of the entire continent. Take for example the political and military support for Ukraine, or Europe's increasing independence from Russian energy, or digital matters."

"All of these reflect well on Estonia, because they embody Estonian actions," President Karis continued.

"The stronger and the better Europe is, the stronger and the better Estonia will be - and vice versa. For this reason we must vote to the European Parliament. We can then decide how good and strong we want Europe to be."

According to the head of state, there is no universal recommendation on how to decide whom to vote for.

"However, one must try to answer who has the ideas and, hopefully, the actions which can make Europe, and Estonia within it, stronger. Such people can be found among the candidates. Then go and vote. Certainly go and vote, whether it be on your computer, or at a polling station."

"Choose a better and stronger Europe," President Karis concluded.

All EU citizens ordinarily residing in Estonia are eligible to vote in the European elections here.

President Karis cast his vote at the European elections via the e-voting system, which can be used online on a desktop, laptop or tablet, through to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. See here for more information.

--

