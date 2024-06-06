Nearly 95,000 European election votes cast by Thursday morning

A total of 95,226 votes had been cast in Estonia's European Parliament elections as of Thursday morning, the state electoral service (VVK) says, up from a little over 63,000 at the same time on Wednesday.

The breakdown between votes cast on paper at polling stations, and those cast online, was 31,837 paper votes and 63,389 e-votes, as of 7.30 a.m.

Overall voter turnout at the same time was 9.7 percent so far.

By region, this varied from 14.4 to 14.5 percent in Tallinn and Tartu, to around the 11 percent-mark in Harju County outside of Tallinn, and also on Hiiumaa, to as low as 6.2 percent in Võru County.

Turnout in Ida-Viru County stood at 6.5 percent as at Thursday morning.

The lowest turnout was seen among Estonian citizens residing abroad, where turnout was only 1.7 percent. This demographic is being included in the turnout figures for the first time, and concerns very approximately around 100,000 people.

The over eligible electorate for the 2024 European Parliament elections in Estonia is precisely 979,944 voters.

EU citizens permanently resident in Estonia are eligible to vote here also.

The advance voting period runs to 8 p.m. on the Saturday, while the full selection of polling stations is open from Friday. e-votes may not be cast on polling day itself, June 9, 2024, and an e-vote may be overruled by voting on paper.

It is also possible to cast and re-cast an e-vote where needed, as a measure against voter interference – for instance coercing or bribing an individual to vote a certain way, or even a voter altering their choice on screen when someone is looking over their shoulder.

For more information, visit the VVK's site here, while ERR News has provided this overview here.

