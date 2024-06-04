Over 35,000 ballots cast during first day of voting

More than 35,000 votes have been cast during the first day of advance voting for the European Parliament elections.

Voting opened on Monday morning, and despite technical difficulties, 26,617 ballots had been submitted digitally by 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

As it is possible to vote more than once online – only the last attempt is counted – the number of e-votes may be slightly higher than the number of online voters.

Additionally, 8,368 people chose to vote at polling stations.

Data from the State Electoral Office (RVK) says this is 3.6 percent of the total possible turnout.

