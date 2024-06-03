Election website experiencing technical difficulties

Some voters have been left unable to cast an online ballot due to technical problems with the election website , the State Electoral Office (RVK) said on Monday, the first day of advance voting in the European Parliament elections.

Windows, Mac and Linux users are experiencing difficulties and those using Chrome and Firefox browsers. RVK recommends using the Edge web browser if possible.

In a comment sent at 11:30 a.m., RVK head Arne Koitmäe said some web browsers categorize the file that needs to be downloaded as malware and block its download. The agency is working to fix the problem.

"Anti-virus software is known to recognize this application. It is just a browser issue," he added in a comment given to ERR's Russian-language radio news.

"The electronic voting system, the voting and the verification of the votes themselves will work as usual," Koitmäe said.

The official could not say when the problem could be solved. "I hope that as soon as possible, in the next few hours, we can vote normally," he said.

Koitmäe also said that as of 11:30 a.m., more than 5,000 voters have cast their ballots online.

Problems were initially reported at around 9 a.m.

Advanced voting for the European Parliament elections opened on Monday. It is possible to vote both online and at polling stations until Sunday.

