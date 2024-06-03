Election website experiencing technical difficulties

News
{{1717398360000 | amCalendar}}
The e-voting system experienced problems on June 3, 2024.
The e-voting system experienced problems on June 3, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Some voters have been left unable to cast an online ballot due to technical problems with the election website, the State Electoral Office (RVK) said on Monday, the first day of advance voting in the European Parliament elections.

Windows, Mac and Linux users are experiencing difficulties and those using Chrome and Firefox browsers. RVK recommends using the Edge web browser if possible.

In a comment sent at 11:30 a.m., RVK head Arne Koitmäe said some web browsers categorize the file that needs to be downloaded as malware and block its download. The agency is working to fix the problem. 

"Anti-virus software is known to recognize this application. It is just a browser issue," he added in a comment given to ERR's Russian-language radio news.

"The electronic voting system, the voting and the verification of the votes themselves will work as usual," Koitmäe said.

The official could not say when the problem could be solved. "I hope that as soon as possible, in the next few hours, we can vote normally," he said.

Koitmäe also said that as of 11:30 a.m., more than 5,000 voters have cast their ballots online.

Problems were initially reported at around 9 a.m.

Advanced voting for the European Parliament elections opened on Monday. It is possible to vote both online and at polling stations until Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Defense ministry sells empty Tallinn building for €1.1 million

13:03

Election website experiencing technical difficulties

12:55

Tallinn Fringe Festival announces program

12:23

Estonia's ICT sector exports rose to €3.6 billion last year

11:42

Vanaselja: Aim of Parempoolsed to showcase party's ideology at elections

11:25

Gallery: Architecture museum opens 'Linnahall Forever' exhibition

10:54

Estonia's Social Democrats leading polls again ahead of European elections

10:01

PPA building monitoring stations along Narva River this summer

09:00

Experts: Improving Estonia's fiscal balance is a management problem

08:23

Jõhvi High School wins School of the Year 2024 award

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.05

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

02.06

Children's Day in Estonia overshadowed by threat of cuts to social services

30.05

Estonia spending €500,000 on reburying Red Army soldiers' remains

01.06

No evidence Estonian state monitoring Russian dissidents via Israeli-made spyware

07:55

Balti jaam train station temporarily closing for one week in July

02.06

Haapsalu to skip parking enforcement service this summer

02.06

Estonia's Ott Tänak earns shock win in Rally Sardinia

01.06

S&P downgrades Estonia's long-term credit rating to 'A+'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo