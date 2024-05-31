European Parliament elections 2024 advance voting starts Monday

Advance voting for the 2024 European Parliament elections starts next Monday, with polling day to follow on Sunday, June 9.

In addition to Estonian citizens aged 18 and over, citizens of any of the other 26 EU nations who are registered permanent residents in Estonia have the right to vote.

Seven MEP seats are being voted on in Estonia, out of the total 720 MEP seats across the EU (an increase on the current 705 mandates).

Advance voting period, June 3-8

Polling day is Sunday, June 9, preceded by the six-day advance voting period from 9 a.m., Monday, June 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 8.

Electronic voting takes place during this time, while select polling stations, at least one in every municipality or city, are open from midday to 8 p.m., June 3-8 inclusive.

Voting at detention facilities, hospitals and nursing homes is also held within the advance voting period, June 3-6, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

To cast an e-vote, you must download the voting app from the valimised.ee website (never download from any other source) and ensure you have up-to-date PIN numbers for your Estonian ID card or Mobile-ID.

These are the only two means of authentication, while votes cannot be cast from a smartphone – only from a laptop or desktop computer.

An e-vote can be re-cast if needed, for instance to avoid voter coercion, and can be overruled by voting on paper, on polling day.

Polling day, Sunday, June 9

Voters must bring their ID with them to a polling station.

All polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, while those who cannot turn to a polling station can request a ballot paper and ballot box be brought to them during that time-frame. Voting from home is also possible during the advance voting period.

For European elections, Estonia is treated as a single electoral district, meaning eligible voters can attend any polling station nationwide, regardless of where they are ordinarily resident.

In Tallinn, the most populous municipality, voting will be available at 17 polling stations from June 3 to June 6, and at all 76 polling stations across the city from June 7 to June 9.

The full list of polling stations is available from the state electoral committee, the VVK, here.

Electronic voting is not available on polling day.

The full European Elections candidate list is here.

Results due after midnight

While polling stations close at 8 p.m. Sunday, EU regulations state that results cannot be published until after midnight, after the last polling stations across the union have closed.

The VVK will be overseeing the vote count in Estonia, including the e-vote and overseas votes cast, from the time polls close at 8 p.m.

Further details

Voting rights are not granted to individuals declared legally incompetent, those convicted of a crime by a court, and those serving a prison sentence – this includes individuals deprived of voting rights in their country of origin.

An election information leaflet is sent out electronically and in the post to all registered voters, which contains further details about voting rights and options – this leaflet need not be presented when going to vote.

More detailed information on the European Parliament elections 2024, including on overseas and proxy voting, is available from the VVK here, and the e-population register here.

See also ERR News' European elections overview here.

The City of Tallinn has information on voting in the capital here.

More detailed information on how the d'Hondt system of proportional representation works in Estonia is here.

