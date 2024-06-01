Estonia's next EU commissioner may pick compatriot as chef de cabinet

After next week's European Parliament elections, Estonia will need to propose a candidate for its next European Commissioner.

One of the first decisions for the new commissioner once appointed will be to select their deputy, or head of cabinet, and who this time is likely to be an Estonian as well, though they need not be.

Choosing this head of cabinet is one of the first crucial steps for a European Commissioner.

According to Estonia's current commissioner, Kadri Simson (Center), who went through this process in late 2019, it is essential to find a leader who can motivate other office members, while also being able to defend the commissioner's initiatives and deputized for them where necessary.

Simson, who holds the energy portfolio, ultimately chose Stefano Grassi, an Italian national who had previously served as the head of cabinet for Federica Mogherini, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Kadri Simson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Speaking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera," Simson said: "I selected my entire team in one go, with the intention of leaning towards Estonians in my cabinet."

"However, none of the Estonians I had worked with during Estonia's EU presidency had had any experience working at the Commission. This meant I needed a colleague who did have that experience and had a knowledge of how the inter-cabinet coordination works at the Commission of 27 members," she continued.

Senior EU official Matti Maasikas meanwhile said commissioners often choose their compatriots as their heads of cabinet. If a foreign citizen is selected, this can be because of horse-trading behind the scenes.

He said: "These positions are highly valued. They are highly regarded by Commission officials, and, without revealing too much about behind-the-scenes agreements, a range of arrangements and approaches are viable."

Speculation has been afoot in Europe that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) might take on the newly created commissioner for defense post.

While nothing is certain, Kallas herself believes that the head of the Estonian Commissioner's cabinet should also be an Estonian citizen.

"They must come from the Estonian system, because we are talking about a significant table, where Estonia must be represented. I told Kadri Simson, before she chose an Italian national, that she was making a mistake. So it is my earnest hope that the next commissioner candidate will not repeat this same mistake," Kallas said.

Kallas noted that no one has shown interest in discussing the commissioner from Estonia matter with her yet.

However, there are several suitable candidates here, at least on paper, including senior officials who have worked in Europe, or high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Defense and from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Maasikas said: "As far as I know, all the secretaries-general at the Estonian ministries are highly capable individuals, and everything is teachable. However, if someone comes from the outside, they will certainly have more to take on board."

The European elections start next week, while the processing of commissioners from all 27 members is likely go on through to year-end.

Estonia last held the rotating Council of the EU presidency in the latter half of 2017.

