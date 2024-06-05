Over 63,000 votes cast at EU elections by Wednesday morning

A polling station in Estonia.
A polling station in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A total of 63,125 votes had been cast for this year's European Parliament elections in Estonia, according to state electoral service (VVK) as of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is day three of the advance voting period, which started Monday, ahead of polling day this Sunday.

Of this total, 19,201 votes were cast on paper and 43,924 online.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 57 271 had been cast, 19,197 on paper and 38,074 electronically, the VVK says.

There are 979 950 eligible voters – Estonian citizens, including those registered abroad, and permanent residents who are citizens of the remaining 26 EU nations.

Voter turnout nationwide was 5.8 percent as of Tuesday evening.

Tallinn, the most populous area of the country, has also proprtionately seen the highest voter turnout, at 8.8 percent as of Tuesday evening.

Next was Tartu, at 8.6 percent, followed by Hiiumaa, with a 6.6 percent turnout.

Estonia is treated as a single electoral district for European Parliament election purposes, meaning voters can attend any polling station nationwide, regardless of where they reside.

A selection of polling stations are open during the advance voting period, with all 377 locations to be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m Friday and Saturday, then on polling day itseld, Sunday, June 9, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The e-voting period lasts round the clock to 8 p.m. Sunday and can be done on a desktop, laptop or tablet but not via smartphone.

An e-vote can also be recast, as a measure to avoid voter coercion, or overridden by voting on paper.

More detailed information on the advance voting period is here.

The results of the 2024 European elections are due any time after midnight in Estonia.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

