Riigikogu no-confidence motion against IT minister Tiit Riisalo fails

Tiit Riisalo at the Riigikogu.
Tiit Riisalo at the Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu Press Office
A motion of no-confidence in Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) as minister for economic affairs and IT failed to pass a Riigikogu vote on Monday, with 23 voting in favor of the motion and 53 against.

The no-confidence motion was last month submitted by the Riigikogu factions of the opposition Center Party and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and referenced Riisalo's failure to address the economic downturn, suggesting his decisions were influenced by Eesti 200's backers – including mobility app Bolt.

A majority of at least 51 at the 101-seat Riigikogu was required for the motion to pass.

Center MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, representing the motion's submitters, and stated during the Riigikogu session that trust in the government's economic policy is currently running low.

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Opposition MPs who spoke highlighted a recession which has lasted for three consecutive years now and includes the deepest decline across the EU.

Last year, Estonia's exports fell by a fifth, and the decline continues, the opposition said.

The opposition noted that furthermore, according to IMF forecasts, Estonia is the only country in Europe where the economy is not growing, even as prices continue to rise.

"We are significantly losing ... competitiveness. The economic environment has become negative and unpredictable for entrepreneurs," the MPs said.

Riisalo addressed the criticisms and analyzed the state of the Estonian economy, in response to the no-confidence motion.

The Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition had on entering office 60 seats between it at the 101-seat Riigikogu, while an exodus of MPs from the Center Party starting last autumn has mainly worked to the benefit of the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa. The latter party is in opposition at the Riigikogu, but is in office with Reform, SDE and Eesti 200 in Tallinn.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Riigikogu no-confidence motion against IT minister Tiit Riisalo fails

