No confidence motion in Pärtel-Peeter Pere as Tallinn deputy mayor fails vote

A no confidence motion against Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) as deputy mayor of Tallinn failed to pass a vote at Tallinn city council, albeit by two votes.

Thirty-eight deputies voted in favor of the motion, two short of the required majority of at least 40 votes, at a council session held overnight Thursday to Friday.

The no confidence motion was initiated by deputies from both opposition parties, the Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The motion's substantive text criticized Pere over what it called his inability to manage his area of responsibility – each of Tallinn's deputy mayors is tasked with a specific area of the capital's management.

It also referenced a failure to coordinate snow removal in Tallinn after April 23's surprise snowfall, which blanketed the capital.

The motion also reference broader worldview questions, stating: "By blaming the snowy weather on climate change, Deputy Mayor Pere is making a frank admission that he cannot compete with the elements, and is giving a warning that such days of failure will continue under his leadership."

"He also implies that sidewalks in suburban areas will not be cleared. Lacking any relevant professional preparation and experience, Pere openly acknowledges that he cannot handle large quantities of snow either now or going forwards, in so doing breaking his pledge to voters and other city residents to clear the sidewalks," the statement continued.

The motion also condemned Pere over his dismissal of long-serving deputy head of the municipal services department, Tarmo Sule, stating that Pere had acted hastily and without thinking things through, being driven by blind political motives.

These factors all combine to demonstrate Pere's incompetence as a leader, the signatories claimed.

Snow removal from Tallinn's streets is the municipality's responsibility, while much of the sidewalk snow removal in residential areas is the responsibility of property owners.

