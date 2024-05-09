Tallinn plans new cycle path from Kadriorg to Reidi tee

Bike lane traffic signal in Tallinn.
Bike lane traffic signal in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The City of Tallinn is planning to introduce a new cycle path between Poska tänav and Reidi tee. The aim is to enhance mobility for pedestrians and cyclists as well as develop the city's cycle-path network.

"More people choosing cycling or public transport over driving is beneficial for all drivers. It leads to fewer traffic jams and smoother traffic flow. One of the coalition agreement's priorities is to complete the main network of cycle paths based on Tallinn's bicycle strategy. The Poska tänav and Reidi tee cycle path will connect the city center to the Pirita cycle path," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

Kesklinn District Governor Sander Andla said, "The more people who use bicycles, scooters, or public transport for commuting, the smoother the traffic flow for drivers as well. Commuters are allies. The city's role is to create conditions for everyone to move around comfortably and safely. Any initiative that contributes to this is valuable."

The planned cycle path will connect Reidi tee and Poska tänav, replacing the existing sidewalk. It is designed to include a 3-meter wide asphalt cycle path and a 2.5-meter wide paved sidewalk.

Areas along the paths will also be planted with crocuses to add a touch of springtime joy. The selection of species and varieties considers suitability to the Estonian climate and urban environment, as well as drought tolerance, decorative value, and varying blooming times.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the project area also includes the intersection of Narva maantee and Poska tänav, as it is an integral part of the cycling connection between the seaside and Kadriorg. An outdoor lighting solution has also been designed for all unlit park paths.

The public introduction of the preliminary design for the Poska-Reidi bike path is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, at 5.30 p.m. at the Mati Undi Museum (Koidula 17).

The preliminary project plans can also be viewed online here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

