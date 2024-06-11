Speed cameras active on Tallinn's Reidi tee from July 1

On July 1, speed cameras around Reidi tee, Narva maantee, and Pirita tee intersection will start detecting traffic violations. The cameras will also detect drivers who ignore red traffic lights.

Police speed checks show traffic rules are frequently broken on these roads, Tallinn City Government said.

On Pirita tee, just before the Narva maantee intersection, 40 vehicles were detected driving faster than the speed limit last month. The highest speeds were recorded at 79 and 82 km/h.

On Reidi tee, heading towards Narva maantee, 41 violations were detected.

Approaching from the city centre, just before Reidi tee on Narva maantee, the number of speed violators was significantly higher, reaching nearly 200 by the end of May.

"In the last four years, 11 people have been injured, and one person has died in traffic accidents at this intersection," Taavi Kirss, head of the traffic surveillance department of the Põhja prefecture, said in a statement.

"There have been off-road crashes, collisions with off-road obstacles, side collisions between vehicles, and pedestrian knockdowns at crosswalks. If the driving speed is within the permissible limits and the intersection is not entered on a red light, the risk of traffic accidents is reduced significantly."

Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said improving traffic safety is a clear priority for the city.

"While the cooperation between the city and the Police and Border Guard Board is excellent, it is neither possible nor necessary to have a stationary patrol at every intersection. Therefore, it is sensible to use automatic traffic surveillance at problematic intersections, as has been done for some time at the Kristiine intersection," he said.

--

