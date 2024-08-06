Fatality highlights rise in accidents involving cyclists

Collisions between cars and cyclists have risen by around 10 percent over the past year, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported, as underscored by a recent tragic case.

Raul Annuka, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's North Prefecture accident investigation group, said the figure "fluctuates slightly year by year, but this year, compared with last year, there have been 10 percent more traffic accidents involving cyclists so far, while unfortunately, two cyclists have died in these accidents."

Cyclists themselves say greater space is needed from cars, making it safer to ride on dedicated bike paths.

One cyclist, Kädy Maadväli, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Some drivers are quite jumpy and don't leave enough space. They should leave the recommended and required 1.5 meters, this significantly contributes to safety."

Another, Anastasia Peterson, said: "Right now I prefer to use cycle lanes where I get to choose my own speed. Naturally I consider other cyclists, children, and dogs when I'm not alone on the road."

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) recommends that in addition to wearing a helmet, cyclists should ensure their bikes are equipped with sufficient lights, particularly now the days are starting to get shorter again, Annuka added.

In one tragedy which occurred over the weekend in Rapla County, a 15-year-old cyclist died after veering onto the road and being struck by a car.

The accident took place at dusk on a road running past a residential area.

More serious incidents have been more frequent this year, and are sometimes the result of unclear traffic regulations, such as who has the right of way at the intersection of cycle lanes and roads.

Cyclists, too, have their part to play, as they have been known to violate traffic rules, even if this is unwitting.

Annuka said: "At those places where cycle lanes intersect with roads, cyclists do not have the right of way unless this is specifically indicated by a traffic control device."

"It's important to note that cyclists should cross these areas at pedestrian speed, even if they have the right of way over drivers," Annuka went on.

Fractures and head traumas are the most common serious injuries.

While sports cyclists, due in part to their speeds, can suffer such injuries, at the other end of the scale alcohol has also played a role in accidents, Vassili Novak, head of the emergency medicine center at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), said.

"Our experience demonstrates that the most severe injuries occur with cyclists who have been cycling while under the influence of alcohol," Novak said.

