Temporary bike lane being installed on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

Cycle lane (picture is illustrative).
Cycle lane (picture is illustrative). Source: Roadplan OÜ / City of Tallinn.
A pop-up cycle lane is to be put in place along Paldiski maantee in central Tallinn.

Construction begins next week, along the section between Mooni and Toompuiestee, inbound direction (see map).

This is a temporary solution which will eventually be replaced by a more permanent lane, the City of Tallinn says, and forms part of the new Hipodroom residential development.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) stressed importance of ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all road users, saying via a press release: "In Tallinn, we must bear in mind that the city should be convenient and safe for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists."

"When vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians can move in separate corridors, traffic safety increases significantly. Our goal is to ensure that bike paths are not only safe but also logically connected to other districts and routes in the city," Järvan who holds the transport portfolio, went on.

The pop-up bike lane will be separated from both the sidewalk and the roadway.

The project aligns with Tallinn's cycling strategy to provide a safe and convenient travel option for cyclists, who currently have to use either the sidewalk or the roadway, the city government added.

Route of the Paldiski mnt popup cycle lane. Source: Tallinn City Government

The cycle lane is two-way and is designed for year-round usage.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) noted it will help to ease congestion, linking the Kristiine and Põhja-Tallinn districts in the process, and facilitating a move away from car travel towards cycle travel instead.

From Mooni, the cycle lane will be on the roadway, and the bus lane will shift one lane forward.

Starting from Tulika Street, one regular lane is to be removed, but two lanes will remain in place, one of which will be designated for public transport.

Public transport stop locations will be adjusted and built on separate platforms, while the sidewalk will be widened at Toompuiestee and Paldiski mnt, and the pedestrian crossing will be relocated to ensure safer pedestrian crossing.

How long the project will take depends on the weather, but the temporary lane is likely to be in place by or in September. Temporary traffic management signs will be in place while the work is ongoing.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

