Pedestrian tunnel on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee now open

The pedestrian tunnel on Paldiski maantee now open.
The pedestrian tunnel on Paldiski maantee now open. Source: Tallinn City Government.
The new pedestrian tunnel on Paldiski maantee has been completed and is open for public use.

The tunnel, built at the intersection of Paldiski maantee and Tehnika, creates a new passage under the railway line for walkers and cyclists. 

It will improve connections between the Kristiine, Kesklinn, and Põhja-Tallinn districts, Tallinn City Government said.

"Pedestrians now have a dedicated, well-lit, and convenient tunnel to use instead of the narrow, dark tunnel originally designed for vehicles, making movement much safer," said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

Minor construction work will continue until February 2025.

As part of the landscaping work, the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department will lay grass and plant shrubs around the tunnel entrances. The large roadside trees, protected during the construction, will continue to provide shade to pedestrians.

The design and construction of the tunnel cost €1.9 million.

Editor: Helen Wright

