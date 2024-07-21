Passenger rail service back to normal at Tallinn train station from Monday

Following a weeklong closure, regular scheduled passenger rail service will be restored at Baltic Station (Balti jaam), Tallinn's main railway station, as of early Monday morning.

From July 15-21, Baltic Station has been closed to rail traffic in connection with the construction of a pedestrian tunnel under the Paldiski maantee railway overpass. During this time, Lilleküla, Kitseküla and Tallinn-Väike stations have served as the temporary originating and terminus stations for all trips.

Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron has confirmed that as of early Monday morning, Baltic Station will once again continue serving as all trains' originating and terminus station in Tallinn.

A new rail schedule will likewise enter into effect on Monday, which will see travel times reduced along several eastbound and southbound routes.

For example, depending on the exact departure, travel times from Tallinn-Narva will be slashed up to 25, Tallinn-Tartu up to 15, Tallinn-Rakvere up to seven, Tartu-Valga up to five and Tartu-Jõgeva up to three minutes.

Many departure and arrival times will also change following the reopening of Baltic Station and implementation of Elron's latest new schedule.

