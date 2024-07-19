Train stops in Tallinn's Nõmme district decorated with new artworks

Train stops in Estonia generally all look the same. However, in Tallinn's Nõmme district, artist Kadri Roos has been breathing new life into them with a series of colorful paintings depicting scenes of local life.

While many train stops in Estonia may appear slightly run-down or even ugly, in Tallinn's Nõmme district, passengers now step off their trains and into an art exhibition.

Six of the train stops in the district feature works created by local artist Kadri Roos, depicting images of life in Nõmme. All the buildings in the works are in the same neighborhoods as the train stops on which their likenesses are now displayed. At the Nõmme station for instance, Roos has included an image of the former summer resort town's first pharmacy, which is located a stone's throw from the current platform.

"We have an old architect here, Edgar Velbri, who has done a lot of design work for Nõmme, and his buildings are some of my favorites. One of them is the house on Kastani tänav. Every time I pass by I admire it, especially the gate complex and the fact that it still has wooden roofs," said artist Kadri Roos.

Also included in the drawings are the thatched-roof home of Erika Nõva, Estonia's first female architect, on Tähetorn tänav, and a romantic wooden villa, which is situated in the center of Nõmme.

"I just got off the train and noticed that the pictures are very beautiful. I don't take this train here very often, but it's interesting. I haven't explored it yet, it would be fascinating to know where these buildings are," said Heidi, who lives in Tallinn.

For people who live in Nõmme, finding the buildings in the pictures is probably a lot easier. However, for those who come from further away, artist Kadri Roos has a few suggestions.

"There are two houses on Mai tänav – if you don't want to walk, you can get two in one go right at the start of Mai tänav. On Trummi tänav you can walk to the Glehn Park to see the building," said Roos.

For those who like what they see at Nõmme's train stops, Eesti Raudtee (Estonian Railways) has no objection to other platforms also getting a new look.

"Feel free to contact us, you are very welcome. We are very willing to engage in these kinds of projects in cooperation with the local authorities. In the same way, we are also really willing to support them with financing ," said Margus Tint, Eesti Raudtee's real estate manager.

