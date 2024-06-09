First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

Parts of Elron's new Škoda-built electric trains departed on April 5 for final assembly in Riga, after which the trains will be sent to their destination in Estonia. April 2024.
Parts of Elron's new Škoda-built electric trains departed on April 5 for final assembly in Riga, after which the trains will be sent to their destination in Estonia. April 2024. Source: Škoda Group/Elron
This Monday, the first of Elron's new Škoda electric trains will arrive in Estonia from Riga, marking the start of the next stage in production. Spectators can catch a glimpse of the new train, being hauled by diesel locomotive, at all stations along the Valga-Tartu-Tapa-Tallinn route.

Following its arrival this month, the new Škoda-built train will start undergoing type testing on Estonia's rails in July. The train isn't completely finished yet – signage, cafe equipment and bike racks still have to be installed and passenger amenities tested, said Märt Ehrenpreis, CTO of the Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron.

"The first train has to travel 6,000 kilometers without passengers and without any major technical issues, during which its reliability and other compliance with contract conditions will be assessed," Ehrenpreis explained.

"Following the successful completion of type testing, all delivered trains will also have to pass a 5,000-kilometer contingency period serving passengers in regular service as well," he continued. "In all, at least 70 different tests will be conducted on every train arriving in Estonia."

The first Škoda train will be coupled to a diesel locomotive for transport, and on Monday, June 10 will travel north via Valga, Tartu and Tapa.

The train will be making longer stops at some stations to allow regular passenger rail service through, and is slated to arrive at Pääsküla Depot late Monday night.

The new train's formal inaugural arrival at Elron's depot building will take place later in the week.

More than a dozen new trains

Between 2024-2026, a total of 16 electric trains built by Škoda Group will arrive in Estonia, of which 11 will be long-distance and five commuter trains.

The new long-distance trains will have a passenger capacity of 236, 15 onboard bike racks, a cafe area as well as numbered seats. The new commuter trains will have a passenger capacity of 263 and 18 onboard bike racks.

The diesel trains on the Tallinn-Tartu route freed up by the new arrivals can be used going forward to improve connections to Narva and Viljandi, Elron announced.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

