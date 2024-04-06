Gallery: Elron's new Škoda trains start their journey north

The first new electric train units destined to be used by rail operator Elron started their journey, by road, from the Škoda Group factory in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, destined for Riga.

The first shipment sent to Riga included two carriages, and the locomotives' final assembly takes place in the Latvian capital.

Elron board member Märt Ehrenpreis said: "So far, two out of the 16 trains have been finished. One has been tested in a factory located in the [Czech] city of Pilsen, while the other is being transported by road to a factory in Riga."

"According to the plans, both trains will arrive for testing on Estonian railroads by the start of summer. Their tests here will confirm their full suitability for Estonian tracks," Ehrenpreis went on.

Between 2024-2026, 16 new passenger trains are set to arrive in Estonia, in an effort to satisfy the growing demand for new train connections and other changes – including the electrification of the line between Tallinn and Tartu.

Ehrenpreis said the new trains will start operating in 2025 and will gradually resolve the shortage of rolling stock and allow, as they come online.

"After the electrification of the Tallinn-Tartu railway, the first six trains will serve this passenger-heavy route," he added.

Elron train drivers are from next week to start getting to grips with the new train.

