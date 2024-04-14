Estonia's March rail passenger numbers up 4 percent on year

This March, the Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron served more than 668,000 passengers, bringing total ridership for the first quarter of 2024 to 1.89 million.

"Westbound passenger numbers went up 9 percent on year in March," Elron communications director Kristo Mäe said according to a press release, adding that the operator's westbound passenger numbers for the quarter rose 13 percent on year.

While overall rail passenger numbers in Estonia have continued to rise, their numbers have in fact declined along Elron's Tallinn-Tartu-Valga/Koidula routes due to temporary speed restrictions in place since January 2. According to Mäe, passenger numbers on this route were 7 percent lower on year in March and 5 percent lower on year for the quarter.

The temporary speed restrictions that entered into effect in January impacted the eastbound passenger rail route as well, increasing travel times by various amounts depending on the exact route.

Compared with its 2023 schedule, for example, travel times increased by 2-9 minutes on the Tallinn-Tartu route, depending on the departure, and by 9-15 minutes on the Tallinn-Narva route. Travel times on their Tallinn-Aegviidu route, however, remained unchanged.

"At the end of 2023, infrastructure owner AS Eesti Raudtee (EVR) identified 39 high-risk crossings on its eastbound [railways], where temporary speed restrictions were imposed on passenger trains through the end of June to ensure safety," the communications chief explained.

Between January and March 2024, Elron has served more than 1.89 million rail passengers, up 6 percent on year from 1.78 million. The highest single-day ridership recorded in the first quarter was on March 28 with 28,566 passengers.

The passenger rail operator's most popular routes last month were Tallinn-Paldiski (103,000 passengers), Tallinn-Turba (101,000 passengers) and Tallinn-Aegviidu (83,000 passengers).

AS Eesti Liinirongid is an Estonian state-owned company operating passenger rail traffic on railways owned by Eesti Raudtee AS (EVR) and Edelaraudtee AS under the Elron brand. In 2023, Elron trains served 7.83 million passengers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!