X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Trains will not hit 160km/h speed target by 2028 due to lack of funding

News
Train
Train Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

To increase the speed of passenger trains up to 160 kilometers per hour by 2028, it is necessary to meet new safety requirements, the National Audit Office said. But €126 million is needed to achieve this.

"By 2028, it will be possible to resolve the issues related to flyovers. As for the crossings, this will take time. Which means that the stretches where you can go fast are quite short," said Auditor General Janar Holm.

The requirements for crossings were tightened last year, but Estonian Railways currently has no overview of how frequently crossings are used. There are 150 level crossings in Estonia and it is estimated €126 million is needed to add safety gates.

"You have to build two levels or you have to put up a barrier that has to really close the crossing so that no one can go over or under it," said Estonian Railways manager Kaido Zimmermann, describing what needs to be built.

The National Audit Office blames the Ministry for Climate Change for not determining the cost of making them safe when changing the rules for the technical use of crossings. Now, despite promises, it will not be possible for trains to travel at 160 km/h in 2028. 

The ministry does not understand the National Audit Office's criticism.

"The issue is primarily at crossing points, i.e. where the pedestrian crosses the tracks. These are urban environments anyway, at a stop. There, speeds are lower anyway. In the grand scheme of things, 160 km/h is achievable without the need to build crossings and level crossings," said the Deputy Secretary of Transport of the Ministry of Climate Sander Salmu.

He said a new development plan is being prepared and further financing can be established according to it.

The state audit was a bad surprise for Elron.

"These sections tend to be such that the train has to pick up speed and then immediately brake," said Märt Ehrenpreis, a member of Elron's board.

There is no hope of fast train travel before 2033.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:38

Trains will not hit 160km/h speed target by 2028 due to lack of funding

20:07

Experts do not think Russia will take revenge for confiscating frozen assets

18:37

President Karis to visit Africa next month

17:55

Almost 3,000 more unemployed since start of year

17:26

Riigikogu condemns Russia for deporting Ukrainian children

16:55

First minister to recognize Estonia's restored independence visits Riigikogu

16:19

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

15:55

Vana Baskini Theater to close

15:41

FM: Russia's hybrid activities seek to undermine Estonia, support for Ukraine

15:27

2023 road traffic statistics show drift away from road safety targets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16:19

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

19.02

New 16-story building set for central Tallinn

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

19.02

Kaja Kallas proposes €100 billion Eurobond issue to bolster defense sector

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: