Rail carrier Edelaraudtee has not managed to restore freight volumes

Two years ago, Edelaraudtee AS announced plans to restore freight transport on the railway it owns between Viljandi and Tallinn. In collaboration with heating producer Enefit Power, a test batch of wood chips was even sent by rail from Türi toward Ida-Viru County. However, despite these efforts, Edelaraudtee has not yet succeeded in resuming freight transport on its infrastructure, which was discontinued in 2008.

In July 2023, local paper Sakala reported that Edelaraudtee was making preparations to build suitable facilities and loading areas for freight transport on Reinu tee in Viljandi.

At that time, Edelaraudtee, together with Enefit Power, a subsidiary of the Eesti Energia group, even sent a trial batch of wood chips by rail from Türi to boilers in Ida-Viru County. Edelaraudtee CEO Rain Kaarjas explained to ERR what has become of the plan to restore freight transport on the company's infrastructure.

"If we consider bulk material transport, the idea emerged when energy prices skyrocketed. The plan was to collect wood chips from forestry producers in central Estonia and transport them to Ida-Viru County. A trial shipment was carried out, but unfortunately, it remained the first and last," Kaarjas admitted.

Enefit Power confirmed through a spokesperson that it was indeed just a test batch and the company currently has no plans to continue with the initiative.

According to Kaarjas, the construction of a bulk materials storage site in Viljandi has been delayed due to the planning approval process.

"The main idea was to refurbish the freight terminal in Viljandi so that, once completed, it could be used for transporting bulk materials and other goods as needed. However, the plan stalled due to planning procedures. We have been working on and processing this planning approval," Kaarjas said.

"We still need to submit an additional request to the owner of the state land — the Ministry of Climate — which must provide the necessary conditions for the Viljandi city government to establish the relevant zoning plan."

Kaarjas added that Edelaraudtee has surveyed its potential clients and believes that the types of cargo currently transported by road, which could instead be moved by rail, still exist.

"There are cargo groups destined for ports, especially in central Estonia — places like Viljandi and Türi. The question is how to shift them onto the railway. It's not so much a matter of price but rather the fact that the railway lacks the necessary flexibility. Rail transport requires a significant critical mass to ensure that the train composition is viable," Kaarjas explained.

