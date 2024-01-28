More than 400 apply to become railroad engineers

A recent recruitment campaign by Estonian passenger rail operator Elron attracted more than 400 applications to train as railroad engineers, also known as train drivers.

Railroad engineer general training supervisor and instructor Artur Lorents said that with 16 new passenger trains coming into service between 2025-2027, the railroad engineer profession is increasingly in demand.

Elron will be selecting at least ten students to participate in railroad engineer training slated to begin this May.

Last November, in comparison, just 148 people applied for training.

Railroad engineering training lasts nine months. After completing general training and earning their railroad engineer license from the Transport Administration, students will then complete certification training lasting up to five months, in which they learn about specific rail lines and trains.

Elron is accepting applications through Sunday night.

AS Eesti Liinirongid is an Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator in Estonia, operating passenger rail service on rail infrastructure owned by Eesti Raudtee AS (EVR) and Edelaraudtee AS under the Elron brand.

