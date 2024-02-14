Elron's new trains will have vending machines

Vending machines will be installed on new Elron trains allowing customers to purchase food and drinks while traveling.

Elron's business development manager Pille Kauber said catering areas will be introduced in standard class.

The self-service vending machines, provided by Sanitex's brand GoBox, will sell snacks and hot and cold drinks.

Six new Škoda electric trains will service the Tallinn-Tartu line from the start of 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!