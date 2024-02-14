X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Elron's new trains will have vending machines

News
Sanitex GoBox vending machines
Sanitex GoBox vending machines Source: Elron
News

Vending machines will be installed on new Elron trains allowing customers to purchase food and drinks while traveling.

Elron's business development manager Pille Kauber said catering areas will be introduced in standard class.

The self-service vending machines, provided by Sanitex's brand GoBox, will sell snacks and hot and cold drinks.  

Six new Škoda electric trains will service the Tallinn-Tartu line from the start of 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:20

Prosecutor's office will not start criminal proceedings into Nordica

20:51

Urmas Varblane: State does not know what it wants to achieve in economic policy

20:49

Anti-corruption group: Personalized state plan unethically prepared

20:20

'Voice of Canvas' to combine Ukrainian art, music and storytelling in Tartu

19:55

Elron's new trains will have vending machines

19:43

Car tax bill passes first Riigikogu reading

19:20

Estonia men's national team to face Switzerland in friendly this June

19:09

Estonian FM: We are not afraid to stand up for Ukraine's victory

18:58

Finance ministry promises to amend state budget for teachers' raises payout

18:30

Construction of car tunnel connecting Ülemiste City and downtown stalled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase Updated

13:53

Baltics summon Russian chargés d'affaires over wanted list Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.02

Ministry starting talks to close dozens of Estonia's smaller high schools

08:30

Estonian foreign minister: We must move towards two-state solution

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: