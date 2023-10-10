TTJA increases Eesti Raudtee's user charges

On Tuesday, the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) decided to increase charges railway operator Eesti Raudtee's (Estonian Railways) charges for the use of railway infrastructure. The changes will come into effect from December 10, with a particularly steep rise affecting charges for passenger services. The equivalent charges for Edelaraudtee (Southwestern Railways) on the other hand are set to fall.

While Eesti Raudtee's (Estonian Railways') basic service charge, or minimum access package charge, for 2022-2023 was €0.73 per train per kilometer travelled, for 2023-2024, it will increase to €0.76. The charge per gross tonne/km will increase from the current €0.00303 to €0.00314.

The surcharge applicable to Eesti Raudtee for domestic passenger services will be €1.27 per train/km or €0.00427 per gross tonne/km for the new period. For the current calculation period, those charges are €1.01 and €0.00354 respectively.

Edelaraudtee's (Southwestern Railways') basic access charge, or minimum access package charge, will be €0.00807 per gross tonne/km in the new period, while it currently stands at €0.00909.

For the next period, Edelaraudtee's surcharge for the passenger service provided under the public service contract will be €8.38 per train/km, compared to €8.46 at present.

AS Eesti Raudtee is a state-owned company that operates the majority of Estonia's railway infrastructure. Its total network stretches 1,219 km of track and includes 61 stations and 133 passenger platforms.

AS Edelaraudtee AS manages 223.8 km of railway lines, incorporating 11 railway stations and 20 passenger platforms.

The increase in charges may lay the ground for a potential rise in train fares in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!