TTJA increases Eesti Raudtee's user charges

News
The Lelle-Rapla railway line.
The Lelle-Rapla railway line. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

On Tuesday, the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) decided to increase charges railway operator Eesti Raudtee's (Estonian Railways) charges for the use of railway infrastructure. The changes will come into effect from December 10, with a particularly steep rise affecting charges for passenger services. The equivalent charges for Edelaraudtee (Southwestern Railways) on the other hand are set to fall.

While Eesti Raudtee's (Estonian Railways') basic service charge, or minimum access package charge, for 2022-2023 was €0.73 per train per kilometer travelled, for 2023-2024, it will increase to €0.76. The charge per gross tonne/km will increase from the current €0.00303 to €0.00314.

The surcharge applicable to Eesti Raudtee for domestic passenger services will be €1.27 per train/km or €0.00427 per gross tonne/km for the new period. For the current calculation period, those charges are €1.01 and €0.00354 respectively.

Edelaraudtee's (Southwestern Railways') basic access charge, or minimum access package charge, will be €0.00807 per gross tonne/km in the new period, while it currently stands at €0.00909.

For the next period, Edelaraudtee's surcharge for the passenger service provided under the public service contract will be €8.38 per train/km, compared to €8.46 at present.

AS Eesti Raudtee is a state-owned company that operates the majority of Estonia's railway infrastructure. Its total network stretches 1,219 km of track and includes 61 stations and 133 passenger platforms.

AS Edelaraudtee AS manages 223.8 km of railway lines, incorporating 11 railway stations and 20 passenger platforms.

The increase in charges may lay the ground for a potential rise in train fares in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:05

Ministers: Balticconnector pipeline damage was deliberate Updated

20:54

President: Information about infrastructure damage 'very concerning' Updated

18:51

Nearly half of Estonia's lichens endangered

18:26

Estonia allocates €500,000 to help Ukraine prepare for winter

18:02

TTJA increases Eesti Raudtee's user charges

17:30

Expert: Car tax aimed at tax revenue, green package hitched to the back

17:07

Lääne-Harju Municipality threatens home accommodation providers with injunction

16:42

Stoltenberg: NATO supporting, ready to share info with Estonia, Finland

16:42

Expert: Hamas threw in all its capabilities at the same time in Israel attack

16:29

Finnish media: Balticconnector pipeline leak 'does not appear to be an accident'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

16:29

Finnish media: Balticconnector pipeline leak 'does not appear to be an accident'

11:05

Estonian Navy searching for Balticconnector gas leak location

09.10

Paris' bedbug problem could spread to Estonia

09.10

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

12:25

Kaja Kallas to FT: Estonia would forgo EU funds if Ukraine admitted

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak

16:42

Stoltenberg: NATO supporting, ready to share info with Estonia, Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: